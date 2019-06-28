Jim Courtovich flies about six times a month on JetBlue Airways from Charleston International to Reagan National in Washington, D.C.
In late October, he will no longer have that option.
The Sullivan's Island resident was notified by the New York City-based airline that it will end its twice-daily nonstop service between Charleston and Washington, D.C. this fall. The last flight is scheduled for Oct. 26.
"As you're probably aware, our route network and the cities we serve are driven by customer demand, airport and scheduling constraints, and a variety of other factors," said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing for JetBlue in an email to affected passengers Thursday. "We always strive to provide the best service and schedules for our customers, which requires constant re-evaluation on how best to serve you."
JetBlue launched twice-weekly service in 2014 to D.C., a year after touching down in Charleston with initial flights to New York and Boston. In 2015, the low-cost carrier added a third flight to Reagan National, but that has since been discontinued.
Courtovich thought something was amiss when he didn't see the third flight on this year's summer schedule.
"It's always packed, so something doesn't add up," he said of the airline's decision.
An airline spokesperson said Friday that exiting "a market is never an easy decision. JetBlue continuously reviews its route network in order to ensure that it is optimizing capacity and route frequencies to each market’s needs."
Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell said the loss should not affect the airport's overall offerings too much.
"I suspect they are just trying to make a corporate decision based on competition," Campbell said. "Somebody else will pick up the service if the demand is there, so we aren't too concerned with it."
American Airlines flies nonstop four times a day between Charleston and Reagan Washington National while United Airlines offers four daily uninterrupted flights to Washington Dulles.
The airline will continue flying from Charleston to Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Kennedy in New York, a spokesperson said.
At the same time JetBlue stops serving Charleston to Washington, it also is ending service between Washington and Jacksonville, and Kennedy and Charlotte.
It will add daily service from Washington to Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and South Florida on Oct. 27.