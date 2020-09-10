JetBlue Airways to launch nonstop flights between Charleston and Los Angeles

The Holy City will soon be connected to the City of Angels through nonstop, transcontinental flights.

New York-based JetBlue Airways announced Thursday it will launch a daily route between Charleston and Los Angeles starting Dec. 18. It's the first uninterrupted coast-to-coast flight between South Carolina and California.

"We are excited to expand our Charleston service with a new direct flight to LAX," said Scott Laurence, JetBlue's head of revenue and planning.

"Since beginning flights to Charleston, we’ve seen an extraordinary level of community support that has allowed us to continually expand," he said. "This new addition furthers our commitment to our Charleston customers."

The 5¾-hour flight on a 162-seat Airbus 320 aircraft will take off from the Palmetto State's busiest airport at 6 p.m. Eastern Time and land in the nation's second-largest city at 8:46 p.m. Pacific Time.

The 4½-hour return flight, courtesy of a tail wind, will depart Los Angeles at 9 a.m. Pacific Time and arrive in Charleston at 4:29 p.m. Eastern Time.

The cross-country route between Charleston and Los Angeles has long been sought by Lowcountry leaders for both business and leisure travel, and bringing it to reality is considered a milestone achievement.

Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey called the new flight "a key strategic objective" providing access to and from "one of the most important airport gateways" in the world.

California has been in the Charleston region's top 10 states of visitor inquiry for at least 20 years, Charleston airport board Chairwoman Helen Hill said.

"Being able to fly nonstop from LAX to Charleston will turn Californians interest into action," said Hill, who also heads tourism agency Explore Charleston.

Hill also lauded JetBlue for its confidence in the Charleston market.

That, she said, "has never been more evident than with today's announcement of transcontinental service" to the Lowcountry's largest market without nonstop service.

"There is no doubt that the new service will provide a timely boost as our visitor industry continues its economic rebound," Hill said.

JetBlue did not immediately respond for additional comment on the new air service.

The carrier first landed in Charleston in 2013 with flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport in its home base of New York City and another route to Boston's Logan International Airport.

It later added flights to Fort Lauderdale and Washington National. In 2019, the airline announced it was ending service between Charleston and the nation's capital.

Much of its service fell off in recent months because of the pandemic, but the airline is expected to resume flights to South Florida in October, Hill said.

JetBlue's announcement comes two days after United Airlines said it will restart daily flights Oct. 1 between the Lowcountry and Denver.

Charleston International, like other airports across the nation, has been trying to rebound from the abysmal passenger figures in April when air travel plummeted 96 percent because of the economic lockdown brought on by the coronavirus.

In July, the month with the most recent available figures, the number of air travelers from Charleston had picked up, but was still down about 68 percent from passenger counts before the pandemic.

Those numbers are expected to improve slightly in coming months but not return to normal levels until well after a vaccine has been developed.