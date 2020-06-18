Jestine's Kitchen closing after 24 years in downtown Charleston

Jestine's Kitchen, a staple of Southern comfort food for the past 24 years, is turning off the burners one last time.

Owner Dana Berlin Strange announced on Facebook Thursday she is closing the restaurant, the latest Charleston dining establishment to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak. Today is the last day.

"With tears, smiles and a heavy heart I must announce the closing of Jestine's Kitchen," Strange said.

Named for Jestine Matthews, whose savory Lowcountry cuisine garnered a national following and who lived to be 112, the restaurant became a go-to place for locals and visitors alike, but the coronavirus outbreak proved to be lethal to the restaurant's continued comforting helpings.

"I hoped for a longer run ...," said Strange said. "With the quick onset of the scary pandemic, I have done everything from takeout to wearing a chicken suit to try and stay afloat."

She labored to keep up the standards set by Jestine, saying her family often came in to eat with a nod of approval.

"So we knew we must have been doing something right," Strange said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Strange thanked her patrons, the staff, vendors, suppliers, her sister Charlye and brothers Edward and Ellison of Berlin's Restaurant Supply for their support over the years.

"To all of you raise a glass of sweet tea as we all learn to live in our new way of normal," Strange said.

The restaurant closed briefly in 2013, but reopened soon afterward.

Charleston native Charles Jenkins, who now lives in Augusta, Ga., remembers eating at the restaurant before he moved away in 2013.

"The food was awesome," he said. "It's going to be missed."