JC Penney, 1 of the oldest retailers in SC, looks past bankruptcy

It didn't get much ink in the mainstream business press, but J.C. Penney last week closed the latest chapter in its 118-year history, one that it would just as soon forget.

The long-struggling department store chain exited from a nearly seven-month stint in the shackles of bankruptcy protection and is heading into the back stretch of the holiday shopping season with new owners, fewer stores, less debt and a renewed sense of optimism.

"Today is an exciting day for our company, as we have accomplished our goal of putting J.C. Penney on a secure path for the future as a private company so that we can continue to serve our loyal customers,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a prepared statement Monday.

It's a noteworthy enough feat given the fate of other distressed retailers that simply vanished from the brick-and-mortar landscape in 2020 — Stein Mart, Pier 1 and Stage Stores, among them. Josh Sussberg, a lawyer who represented Penney in the case, said during a Nov. 24 court hearing that all the data he's seen suggest "it is more likely than not" that a bankruptcy involving a retailer "ends in a liquidation" as opposed to a reorganization.

His client has been battle-tested before. The Plano, Texas-based chain, which has been selling goods in South Carolina for nearly a century, has survived the Great Depression, two world wars and the Great Recession.

Now it's looking to get back on its feet in the thick of yet another financial pressure cooker, in the form of the resurging COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think they're hoping for a good holiday season, but they're not necessarily expecting one," Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, told CNN last week. "I think under the new ownership, they have more time."

Penney's real estate holdings are being spun off to lenders in a deal to be finalized next year, but the core retail business is now controlled by Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc., which are best known as rival shopping center landlords. The former, for instance, owns Haywood Mall in Greenville, where Penney is one of the anchor tenants.

The duo paid about $300 million for the store assets while assuming about $500 million in debt.

"We have always been firm believers in J.C. Penney, and are very pleased to help preserve this iconic institution and save tens of thousands of jobs," said David Simon, CEO of Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group.

James Cash Penney started his namesake chain in Kemmerer, Wyo., in 1902 with a dry goods store called The Golden Rule. His national business ambitions brought the Missouri native to South Carolina about two decades later. The Palmetto State's first J.C. Penney made its debut in Anderson in 1924, with another location opening its doors to Sumter shoppers the next year. More stores popped up in the 1930s and beyond, from Greenville to Charleston to Columbia to Camden to Rock Hill and Florence.

Now in retrenchment mode, Penney is down to eight locations in South Carolina, 10 fewer than a decade ago. Half of them went dark this past summer.

Like many other troubled chains, the retailer's problems predated the COVID-19 crisis. Penney suffered from some key management blunders within the past decade. And its balance sheet showed a troubling and fast-growing chasm between debt — up 23 percent to $3.7 billion since 2010 — and sales — down nearly 40 percent to $10.7 billion over the same period.

All the while, Walmart, Amazon and other healthier rivals kept gnawing away at its bread and butter.

The pandemic accelerated Penney's downward spiral by forcing shopping malls to close during the prolonged economic lockdown earlier this year. The company punched its ticket to bankruptcy court in May.

Soltau, who came aboard as CEO in 2018 to engineer a turnaround, gets another crack at executing her plan now that the restructuring is over. She's likely to further prune the brick-and-mortar footprint from its current level of about 690 stores, down from 846 on Feb. 1.

And with access to $1.5 billion in dry powder, she'll also need to invest more to energize online sales, said Poonam Goyal, who follows the retail trade for Bloomberg Intelligence.

"The brand still has value and Soltau's initiatives are on the mark to improve results," Goyal told Bloomberg News ahead of Penney's exit from bankruptcy. "Debt was its biggest issue, so if it can start with a clean slate, the retailer can find ways to reclaim itself."

If Penney can pull it off, that would certainly be something to write about.