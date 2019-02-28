Struggling department store chain J.C. Penney is closing 27 more stores, including one in South Carolina, after a disappointing holiday season.
The Plano, Texas-based company will shutter its store in Greenwood Mall in Greenwood on July 5, spokesman Carter English said Thursday.
The cost-cutting measure does not affect the retailer's only Charleston-area store in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston or any of the other 12 J.C. Penney locations across the Palmetto State, he said.
The closings include 18 full-line department stores and nine home and furniture stores throughout the nation. The company announced the closings after reporting a 4 percent decline in same-store sales during the critical holiday quarter.
"This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet our required financial targets or represent an opportunity to capitalize on a beneficial real estate asset," English said.
"It’s never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers," he said. "However, we feel this is a necessary business decision."
Affected employees will receive "separation benefits," including help finding another job, such as resume writing, the company said.
The retailer closed its store at Citadel Mall in West Ashley in 2017. It's being transformed into an outpatient center for the Medical University of South Carolina that's set to open in late 2019.