J.C. Penney shuttering 154 stores, including 6 in SC; more closings expected

Struggling department store chain J.C. Penney announced Thursday it will shutter 154 stores in 38 states, including six in South Carolina as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan.

Additional phases of store closings could be announced in coming weeks.

Stores slated for closure, pending a court hearing on June 11, in the Palmetto State include sites in:

Anderson Mall at 3187 N. Main St. in Anderson

Cross Creek Mall at 328 Robert Smalls Pkwy. in Beaufort

Magnolia Mall at 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd. in Florence

Myrtle Beach Mall at 10177 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach

Prince of Orange Mall at 2390 Chestnut St. in Orangeburg

and Rock Hill Galleria at 2321 Dave Lyle Blvd. in Rock Hill.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The store at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston is not on the closure list.

Neighboring Georgia will see seven stores closing while the retailer will darken five stores in North Carolina.

"While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come," said Jill Soltau, J.C. Penney's CEO.

The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it made the decision following a comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint and an analysis of store performance.

The store closing sales are expected to take 10 to 16 weeks to complete.

"The company expects additional phases of store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks," J.C. Penney said in a statement.

The retailer also said it plans to focus resources on its strongest stores and online sales.

The company operates about 850 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. About 500 have reopened since being shut down by the coronavirus outbreak, Soltau said.