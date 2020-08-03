It's 'Welcome to the Pandemic' for buyer of Charleston-area Moe's

The trademark “Welcome to Moe’s” greeting at Moe’s Southwest Grill had a double edge to it for a company that gobbled up the fast-casual dining chain’s eight-unit Charleston franchise and several others.
Quality Fresca, which is part of Quality Restaurant Group, snapped up 67 locations in South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Maryland for an undisclosed price on March 10, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic locked down the economy and rocked the restaurant industry. CEO Matthew Slaine said he had no choice but to take the unwelcome hand he was dealt in stride.
“Certainly no one likes to see their comp sales down, but at the same time you get a real true sense of who the franchisor is, who your leadership team is — and what it can do during a stressful time very quickly,” he told Franchise Times in a report published last week.
The health crisis hiatus also allowed the new Moe’s operator, now the nation’s largest, “to test things out” Slaine said.
The Moe's merger was a complicated and unique transaction, with four independent franchisees in as many states all coming together to sell their burrito- and quesadilla-based businesses as a single entity. An investment bank they had hired helped make that happen.
“It was incredibly difficult to close four deals basically on the same day,” Slaine said.
Quality Restaurant Group is headquartered in Raleigh and is backed by private investment firm GenRock Capital Management. It also operates more than 200 Pizza Hut and 27 Arby’s locations.
An “updated brand design” for the recently acquired Moe’s restaurants will be rolled out over the next year or so, the company said when it announced the purchase.
“Our long-term play is, let’s get through this and put pandemic crisis-handling behind us — and then look to grow our footprint and remain a significant player in the Moe’s system,” Slaine said in the Franchise Times piece.
Final approval
A new hotel planned for upper Meeting Street cleared one of its last hurdles before construction can begin.
Charleston-based development firm The Montford Group secured final approval for its design for Moxy, a relatively new flag from Marriott that caters to millennial travelers.
The hotel is one of several local projects the developer is pursuing. A little farther up Meeting Street, the group plans to build a flatiron-shaped hotel. That lodging will be called the Thompson Hotel and will be part of Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio.
Approved designs for the Moxy hotel show the building's seven floors and black and white color scheme. The Board of Architectural Review voted unanimously to approve the plans during a virtual meeting in July.
Treads on tracks
Tires made for the roadway are about to find a new mode of transportation.
Michelin North America, which makes passenger tires at its Upstate plant, said it will start sending product to the Port of Charleston by rail via the State Ports Authority's inland port in Greer. The Greenville-based arm of the French manufacturer will haul tires from a distribution center in Woodruff to the SPA's rail-served cargo yard about 10 miles away along Interstate 85. They'll get to Charleston on overnight train service by Norfolk Southern.
Michelin had already been using the inland port to receive raw materials imported through Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.
The inland port "enables Michelin to seamlessly and efficiently import materials and export tires to global markets through the Port of Charleston,” said Michelin's Julie Branham. "Access to an efficient supply chain and port facilities is a key element of Michelin’s long-term success in South Carolina, ultimately creating more jobs for residents of our state."
Moving the tires by rail will take trucks off roads and reduce air emissions by up to 70 percent, the company said.
The $270 million, five-building Woodruff distribution hub is Michelin's largest, equivalent to the size of 57 football fields.
The inland port, located 212 miles inland from the Port of Charleston, is within a 500-mile radius of 90 million consumers. The port handled 140,155 cargo containers transferred between trucks and trains in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30.
Hold the biscuit
Charlotte is set to get a taste of Asia via Charleston.
A spinoff of eight-year-old Xiao Bao Biscuit at Rutledge and Spring streets plans to expand across the state line with a Queen City location next spring, according to multiple media reports.
The North Carolina outpost will be in Optimist Hall, a mixed-use development that opened in an old industrial building last year and includes dining stalls, retailers and a Duke Energy innovation hub. It will operate as simply Xiao Bao, without the biscuit reference.
Charlotte diners can expect a menu dominated by southeast Asian cuisine such as Thai basil chicken stir fry, papaya salad and a Japanese pancake called okonomiyaki, according to a Charlotte Agenda Instagram post.
“This is an exciting next chapter for us, and we can’t wait to share our love for Asian cuisine with Charlotte,” says co-owner and chef Joshua Walker.
Airport upgrades
A small Dorchester County airport and five others across South Carolina will share in more than $2.2 million in Federal Aviation Administration funding for improvements.
The county-owned St. George Airport landed $116,700, the smallest grant in the state. The money will be used for obstruction marking, lighting and removal of nonhazardous elements.
The regional strip in Barnwell will get the biggest slice of the Palmetto State's haul. The $1.03 million will go toward building improvements and rehabilitation of its apron and taxiway.
The other airports, Aiken and Anderson regional, and county airstrips in Saluda and Fairfield, will share in the rest of the money for improvements to either the apron, taxiway or drainage. Aiken will receive $166,666; Anderson will pick up $263,500; Saluda will see $416,666; and Winnsboro in Fairfield County will collect $263,986.
The grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation last week are part of more than $273 million awarded to 41 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. interests overseas.