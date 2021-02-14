The Internal Revenue Service began accepting 2020 income tax returns Feb. 12, so tax season has begun.

This year, people who have not yet received federal COVID relief payments for which they qualify — a total of $1,800 — will have an extra incentive to get their tax forms filed promptly. Those payments will be treated as refundable credits, and lots of people will get that money once their returns are processed.

Tax returns have become less complicated for many filers because of an increase in the standard deduction that took effect several years ago and gave fewer people a reason to itemize. That means most people can file uncomplicated returns, electronically, and have any refund wired to their bank accounts.

It's still a good idea to use tax preparation software, which will catch math errors and can point out tax credits people may be unaware of, and the majority of people can get access to those tax preparation programs at no cost.

For those who need in-person assistance, that will also be available, but expect it to be more limited this year thanks to COVID-19 precautions.

The state and federal governments, along with nonprofit groups, have lengthy menus of free software and tax preparation assistance. Most have slightly different qualification standards for the free help, mostly based on income but sometimes based on age or military service.

Here's where to find them:

Nonprofit SC Thrive offers online tax filing and in-person assistance for those with adjusted gross incomes under $65,000 ($95,000 if married filing jointly). The website is scthrive.org/for-you/filetaxes/ and people with questions can call 800-726-8774.

Another way to find in-person assistance is to use a search tool on the IRS website for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs. Both offer free, in-person help with IRS-certified volunteers. The website is irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/.

In the Charleston region, Trident United Way is already taking appointments for tax preparation help at locations in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. Note that COVID-19 screening and protocols apply. To schedule an appointment call 843-695-4261 for the Dorchester location or 843-761-6033 for Berkeley.

Just need software? The S.C. Department of Revenue lists several tax preparation programs available at no cost for state and federal returns. Each has slightly different rules about who qualifies for the free software, with income limits up to $72,000 for single filers. The website is https://dor.sc.gov/iit-filing.

Doing it yourself? If you are comfortable preparing returns without software and just want to fill out the returns and submit them electronically, then fillable forms is your solution. Anyone can use fillable forms (there are no income limits) and those electronic forms will check your math. For federal forms the website is irs.gov/e-file-providers/free-file-fillable-forms. For South Carolina forms go to dor.sc.gov/services/scfillable.



No matter how you prepare your taxes, with or without assistance, now is the time to gather the necessary forms, documents and other information.

As usual, there have been some rule changes since last year, and that's something that software or in-personal assistance can help sort out. Even those who aren't required to file a return, and owe nothing, should consider filing because doing so can trigger benefits such as the COVID relief payments or the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which tops out at $6,660 for 2020.