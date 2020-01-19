The winter holidays are in the rear-view mirror and it's Jan. 19. Do you know where your gift cards are?

Every year consumers lose a huge amount of money by failing to redeem gift cards. It adds up to an estimated $1 billion yearly.

And that's not counting all the time-sensitive "bonus" cards that are distributed as promotions with gift card sales. Unlike gift cards, which can't expire for at least five years under federal law — or ever, in some states — bonus cards can expire quickly.

For example, lots of restaurant chains offer holiday promotions by offering buyers of $50 gift cards a bonus card valued at $10 or $20. Typically, those bonus cards must be used within a few months or they become worthless.

I understand that it's easy to lose track. I have a handful of gas station gift cards that I bought at a discount during grocery store promotions, and I don't recall if there's money left on them or not. I ended up with a small gift card for an auto parts store, because that's what they sent when I claimed a mail-in rebate.

And then there's one for Starbucks and another for the car wash — those are just the ones I know of.

One thing I've learned is that it's a good idea to keep gift cards all in one place, don't let them sit around too long and spend them all at once so that you don't end up with cards with tiny amounts of buying power on them.

I'm not claiming I do that myself, I'm just saying it's good advice.

There's even an online outfit now that's declared Jan. 18 "National Use Your Gift Card Day" and offers discounts and click-throughs to retailer websites. That's useyourgiftcard.com.

I haven't had a reason to use that website, but if you can get a bonus or incentive for using a gift card, all the better.

If you have gift cards that you're really unlikely to use, consider donating them to charity, re-gifting them or selling them.

Plenty of websites and apps allow people to resell unwanted gift cards, for a fee. There's Cardpool, Cardcash, Giftcardgranny, and Raise, to just name a few.

Sellers usually get at least 85 percent of the card's value, and they can keep the money or use it to buy discounted gift cards that they actually want.

So, collect up all your gift and bonus cards. First, make sure you know which are actually gift cards and which, if any, are bonus cards with expiration dates.

Next, decide which cards you'll actually use, and decide where to keep them in the meantime.

Some cards, you might want to keep in your wallet or purse, such as cards for gas cards and coffee shops. Others you might want to keep in a safe place for future use — but make sure you don't forget about them.

For example, during the holidays I bought a substantial gift card because the hotel chain that was selling it offered a discount. I have a reservation with that company later this year that I'll pay with that gift card.

I just have to remember where that gift card is and be sure to take it with me when I check in months from now.