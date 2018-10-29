Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner is about to mark another milestone.
The first 787-10 powered by General Electric's GEnx-1B engines is scheduled for delivery to Etihad Airways on Tuesday, according to the cannily accurate All Things 787 website. It's the first of 30 Dash 10s the Abu Dhabi carrier has ordered.
Then, on Friday, United Airlines will take delivery of its first GE-powered 787-10, according to the website. United has ordered 14 Dash 10s, which are built exclusively at Boeing's campus in North Charleston, for use on transcontinental routes between New Jersey and California.
Singapore Airlines was the first carrier to get a 787-10 back in March, but its planes are powered by Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines.
The Dash 10 is the largest of the three Dreamliner variants. Through September, Boeing had 171 orders for the big jet.
Numbers game
Of all the numbers that will be tossed around at the annual State of the Port address Monday, perhaps none could be more important than the one Jim Newsome was still waiting on late last week.
Newsome, CEO of the State Ports Authority, has asked the Army Corps of Engineers to recalculate the benefit-to-cost ratio the federal government uses in determining how much funding the Charleston Harbor deepening project gets each year.
The new figure is expected to be announced at Newsome's annual update on port operations, scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center.
The current ratio of 3.89 was determined in 2012 — long before bigger container ships started sailing through the expanded Panama Canal to bring record amounts of cargo to the Port of Charleston. Newsome thinks that number is too low, and that's kept the $558 million dredging project out of President Trump's budget.
"Our volumes are up significantly over what was used in 2012 and that's the main driver of the ratio, so I would expect a better outcome," Newsome said.
He wouldn't mind a ratio in line with what the Georgia Ports Authority received when it asked for a recalculation of its Savannah Harbor expansion. The Army Corps gave that project a second look and assigned it a ratio of 7.3 — the highest to date for a navigation project.
Meanwhile, Charleston's dredging work is moving along thanks to $300 million the S.C. Legislature set aside years ago and a $50 million loan to the SPA. The project's next contract — to dig the harbor from its entrance channel to the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant — will be awarded in the next few weeks.
Not on the agenda
The tourism industry is growing accustomed to hotel and airline cancellations, thanks to all the disruptive weather this year. Now it can add a pertinent meeting to the list. But hurricanes and ice storms weren't to blame this time.
The city of Charleston's Tourism Commission normally meets in City Hall on the fourth Wednesday of every other month. Since it last met Aug. 22, it was set to convene again Wednesday.
But by mid-morning, the agenda wasn't available for public perusal on the city's website.
When The Post and Courier inquired, city spokesman Jack O'Toole confirmed that, though the date, time and location had been announced, the actual document had been overlooked. It hadn't been posted publicly 24 hours in advance, as required under the open-records law.
The city had no choice but to cancel. O'Toole said the meeting would be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Most recently, the tourism panel has been dealing with the result of a federal court ruling that struck down the city's mandatory tour-guide licensing program as unconstitutional.
Of ghosts and guests
An alleged eternal guest at one of downtown Charleston's oldest hotels has landed the establishment on a national list.
Just in time for Halloween, the Francis Marion at King and Calhoun streets was named one of the Top 25 Most Haunted Historic Hotels by Historic Hotels of America. The spirit of New Yorker Ned Cohen is said to haunt the halls of the nearly century-old lodging.
On a night during the Francis Marion's early years, Cohen was found face down in the middle of King Street. The story goes that he had fallen for a Southern belle who, that night, left a devastating letter in his room, telling him their North-South romance had to end.
Today, guests have claimed to hear eerie and unexplained sounds, with some reporting they've seen the specter of a young man on the hotel's upper floors.
A few other hotels in the Southeast made the list, such as Asheville's Omni Grove Park Inn — allegedly haunted by a ghost known as the "Pink Lady" — and the Jekyll Island Club Resort in coastal Georgia, which is said to be inhabited by seven different spirits.