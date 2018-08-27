Boeing South Carolina likes to talk about the number of patents its workers register — more than 274 since 2012, the most per-capita of any site within the company.
But there's another statistical accolade that the builder of 787 Dreamliner commercial planes has been touting lately — a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.
On July 11, 594 workers at the North Charleston campus formed the world's largest human image of a safety vest. Yes, there's a world record for that.
The folks at Guinness recently recognized the feat on their website, and a video of the record-setting event can be found on the We Are Boeing SC Facebook page.
The record was set on Boeing Safety Day as part of an effort to promote employee safety.
The previous record was set last year by The Development Bureau and the Construction Industry Council of Hong Kong. There were 519 participants in that event.
Three-figure threshold
The Charleston area’s youngest publicly traded company hit a new milestone last week, with an assist from the long-running bull market.
Shares of Ingevity Corp. cracked the $100 barrier Tuesday morning for the first time.
It took slightly more than two years to reach that point.
The North Charleston-based maker of specialty chemicals went public at $26.50 a share in May 2016 after being spun off as a standalone business by paper and packaging giant WestRock Co.
The stock has jumped about 26 percent in the past three months alone, outpacing the industry as a whole.
The company recently beat Wall Street forecasts with its second-quarter earnings report while also issuing an upbeat outlook for its global business. Ingevity said it earned $46.7 million for the April-June period, up about roughly 45 percent from a year earlier. Revenue climbed 19 percent to $308.6 million.
The stock run-up has lifted the total market value of Ingevity to almost $4.3 billion, making it the second-biggest publicly traded company in the Charleston region and one of the largest in South Carolina.
Locally, it trails the slightly larger Blackbaud Inc., the Daniel Island software business that, coincidentally, passed the $100 per share threshold for the first time earlier this year.
Tower terms
Charleston County has embarked on what can be called a high-level real estate deal.
The property in question is the nearly 1,000-foot-tall telecommunications tower next to WCBD-TV Channel 2 on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.
The county, it turns out, keeps some important public safety radio equipment on the spindly structure under a lease and licensing agreement with station owner Nexstar Broadcasting.
The financial terms work out to $9,650 a month, or $115,800 a year, for the installation and operation of eight radio and microwave antennas. The rent includes space in a nearby climate-controlled area for other government equipment and backup electrical power.
The deal came before the county's finance committee this month after staffers pointed out that the year-to-year agreement with the NBC affiliate could be canceled ahead of the annual July 1 renewal deadline. That was viewed as inadequate.
“This is our most critical public safety tower ...,” according to the county, noting that it covers the entire Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant.
For its part, Irving, Texas-based Nexstar has agreed to extend the lease by five years, with no other changes or concessions under the renegotiated deal. The committee voted unanimously to take the deal on Aug. 16 and send it along for a legal review.
Rating regions
Yelp is known for its app that enables users to rate restaurants and other service businesses.
But it also assesses the nation's economic hot spots, and Charleston is among them.
The three-county region finished No. 24 on Yelp's Local Economic Outlook list that ranks metro areas on the pace of business growth.
Las Vegas topped the list, fueled by increases in home-services businesses such as movers, builders and mortgage brokers in Sin City. The Texas tech mecca of Austin came in at No. 2, also because of its growing population and foodie reputation.
The rankings are based on the rate of change in an area's number of businesses between the beginning of April and the end of June. Business openings and closings are registered by Yelp users and business owners.
Charleston was the only South Carolina metro area to make the list.