Isle of Palms resort laying off almost 300 workers, hopes to bring jobs back in 2021

Hospitality employees in the Charleston area have lost their jobs at rates unlike any other industry during the pandemic.

By mid-April, about two-thirds of the region's tourism-related jobs had been lost, according to an estimate from the College of Charleston. Local hotels shed an even higher percentage, about three-fourths of their jobs.

For the last several weeks, as the number of temporarily-closed lodgings in South Carolina shrunk from hundreds to dozens, more properties have been bringing workers back from furlough.

But layoffs are still coming. According to a notice filed with the state labor department, Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms plans to lay off 297 employees, effective June 15.

In a statement, managing director Frank Fredericks cited financial challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and said the property hopes to rehire workers next year when Wild Dunes opens a new 153-key hotel.

“Due to the unfortunate business impacts of COVID-19, we have been forced to lay off some of our team members,” Fredericks said in the statement. “We have officially reopened in varying capacities and hope to rehire employees once our new hotel, Sweetgrass Inn, opens in 2021.”

The lodging, which is expected to be completed in April, is coming with a suite of new amenities, including a rooftop wedding venue, a ballroom and a spa with 14 treatment rooms.

An outdoor pool deck that backs up to the adjacent Village, an existing condo-style hotel and retail area, is also being expanded.

The project is one of two major hotel developments Wild Dunes owner Lowe is pursuing in the Charleston area. Lowe, which is based in Los Angeles and has a Charleston office, broke ground on The Cooper, a 225-room luxury hotel next to Waterfront Park, in February.

Lowe's growing presence in Charleston began when the company bought Wild Dunes in 1990. The resort has been expanded several times during Lowe's ownership.

Another Charleston-area island getaway resorted to high-volume layoffs during the pandemic. In early April, Kiawah Island Golf Resort filed a notice with the state that it was laying off 1,090 employees.

The resort's 255-room luxury hotel, The Sanctuary, reopened to guests Thursday after closing for about two months. Spokesman Bryan Hunter said more workers are being brought back as operations resume, and the resort expects to have 65 percent of its workforce back by the end of this month.

Most amenities at the Kiawah resort have reopened, but some services are still suspended. For example, the spa won't be available to guests until June 22.