Each time there's a recession, recruitment efforts ratchet up for multilevel marketers, often targeting the newly unemployed or underemployed.

I was reminded of that when a former co-worker posted on Twitter about being contacted by a long-forgotten high school classmate who tried to recruit her, and other former classmates, to sell kitchen knives.

There's a blurry line between legitimate multilevel marketing companies and illegal pyramid schemes, which I'll explain, because it can be hard to tell the difference. Often, doomed-to-collapse pyramid schemes will disguise themselves as legal multilevel marketers.

What they have in common is usually a pyramid-like compensation structure, where participants can potentially make money by recruiting more people to join under them.

Under the multilevel model, recruits who sell products typically share their commissions with the people who brought them into the fold, and those people share commission with the people who recruited them, and so on. The crucial distinction is that a legitimate product is being offered, such as cosmetics or cutlery.

Pyramid schemes, in contrast, don't involve the selling of legitimate products, though there may be a pretext product such as discount cards of dubious value. These ruses simply transfer money to people who joined earlier from people who joined later. Eventually, the scheme collapses.

For example, a pyramid scheme my reporting exposed in Pennsylvania, called The World of Giving, worked like this: Newcomers contributed $2,000, and as people came in behind them they moved up the pyramid — eight people at the bottom, four above them, then two, then one at the top. The ones who reached the top collected $16,000 in cash; $2,000 each from the latest eight at the bottom.

Of course, to make that continue, the pyramids had to divide in two each time someone reached the top, creating exponentially more pyramids that each needed eight more newcomers to fill out the bottom. Before long, all pyramid schemes simply run out of people and fail. Pennsylvania sued more than 120 people in the World of Giving scheme.

Legitimate multilevel marketing companies sell real products, which sales recruits are typically encouraged to buy. Some promote visions of creating vast networks of sales teams, all kicking some commission back to those who recruited them. Of course, someone actually has to sell products to make it pay off.

If you say "heck, yes" to the following questions, then a multilevel marketing position might be a good fit:

This one's from the Federal Trade Commission: Are you considering a business opportunity that involves selling products to family and friends and recruiting other people to do the same?

Do you want to sit through a hard-sell pitch meeting where you might be shown photographs of exotic sports cars and mansions, to illustrate how rich you could be, before anyone will tell you the name of the company or the product?

The second question is a fair description of an Amway pitch meeting I was tricked into attending during college. A landmark court case in the 1970s found that Amway was not a pyramid scheme, and helped define what it means to be a legal multilevel marketing business. For example, the people earning commissions must actually sell some products, and not just collect from the people they recruit.

The first question would be familiar to anyone who has sold Cutco knives, as I attempted to do one summer in my late teens. I have friends and family who made money selling the cutlery while in high school or college — students are heavily recruited and encouraged to sell to their families, and then the friends of their families.

That's not a criticism of the product. I still use the knives from my 1980s summer stint as a failed salesman. I suppose the company got what they wanted from recruiting me, since I sold a few knives to my relatives, but as for making money, I would have been better off doing anything else.

Don't just take it from me — the FTC will tell you: "Most people who join legitimate MLMs make little or no money."

So, if someone pitches a job opportunity to you, but does not want to reveal the product or company involved, know that there might be a multilevel marketing pitch meeting in your future. And know that some of them are actually illegal pyramid schemes.