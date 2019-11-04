In two events, hosted within a day of each other, Charleston preservation groups gathered to talk "overtourism" — instances when so many tourists are concentrated in one place that it causes serious strain for residents, the environment or infrastructure — and how to keep it from taking hold in the Holy City.
"We're not there yet, but we have to remain vigilant," Winslow Hastie, the president of the Historic Charleston Foundation said Tuesday of the proverbial "tipping point" that's been discussed when it comes to balancing quality of life for residents and appeal to tourists, particularly on the peninsula.
The organization hosted a panel discussion about sustainable tourism at the Charleston Museum, just a day after the Preservation Society heard from author and journalist Elizabeth Becker at its annual meeting.
Becker, who authored, "Overbooked: The Exploding Business of Travel and Tourism," said she thinks Charleston has been "ahead of the curve" when it comes to thinking about sustainable tourism.
In 1978, Charleston became the first city in the U.S. to adopt an official tourism management plan, which has been updated several times since, most recently in 2015.
More people are traveling now than ever, Becker noted. International tourism arrivals topped 1.3 billion in 2018, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization — an about 7 percent increase from the year before — and the growth is only expected to continue.
Becker described how the overall increase in travel worldwide has been acutely felt in some areas, like Venice, which is considering a ban on cruise ships, and Komodo Island in Indonesia, where the number of visitors is now being limited to protect the island's native giant lizards.
For a destination to successfully build a sustainable model for tourism, buy-in from local government and residents is key. Cities also need a clear identity, something which, Becker said, Charleston already has.
"Charleston is living heritage, not a museum or a playground," Becker said.
Nico Mulder, a marketing strategist with I Amsterdam and one of the guests on Historic Charleston's panel, said that the concept of overtourism is "very subjective."
There's no set number or ratio of tourists, he said, that signals a "tipping point."
After undergoing a major rebranding process to bring more visitors into Amsterdam, people like Mulder have since shifted their focus to tourism management. The city of about 853,000 citizens now has about 19 million visitors a year, he said.
Amsterdam is employing some new strategies to deal with the influx, from gathering more data on where visitors go and when to enlisting tourists to fish trash out of the canals.
Melissa Biggs Bradley, who founded the luxury travel firm Indagare, said Tuesday that it's wise for destinations concerned about overcrowding to focus on "high-impact tourists," travelers who spend the most and stay the longest.
That's already one of Charleston's strategies, said Michael Tall, the current chair at Explore Charleston and another panel member. The city doesn't employ a volume strategy but instead targets "an audience that is educated and affluent," shooting for higher economic impact per guest.
The overall number of tourists in Charleston has grown, though, along with economic impact. Last year, nearly 7.3 million visitors came to the area, according to figures from the College of Charleston, an about 6 percent increase. Spending rose to $863 per person per trip, up $37 from the year before.