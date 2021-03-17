IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17

The Internal Revenue Service is delaying the traditional tax filing deadline to May 17 from April 15, according to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The IRS and Treasury Department didn't immediately comment Wednesday or provide further details. But the committee confirmed and applauded the move, which provides added time for both taxpayers, preparers and the IRS alike given the additional pressures that the COVID-19 pandemic has created.
"This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis," said committee chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass. and Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., head of the panel's oversight subcommittee.
The extension comes after an intense year for the chronically underfunded IRS. The pandemic hit in the middle of last year's tax filing season, setting the agency back in terms of processing. The IRS has also been a key player in doling out government relief payments, and is helping to send out the third round of payments in the middle of the current income-tax filing season.
Additionally, the extension gives the IRS time to issue guidance on recent tax law changes. The American Rescue Plan excludes the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxes for those making less than $150,000.
"Never before has the law changed so substantially in the middle of tax filing season," Patrick Thomas, director of Notre Dame Law School's Tax Clinic, said in a statement.
The IRS must issue guidance for taxpayers and tax preparers alike as millions of returns already filed likely do not account for this change.
A number of lawmakers and professionals who work in the tax industry have urged the tax filing season be extended to accommodate for the pressures.
IRS commissioner Charles Rettig is expected to speak to the House Ways and Means Committee on March 18 about how the agency is managing the filing season this year and the need for this extension.
Earlier this month, a trade group representing certified public accountants asked Rettig and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to push the deadline to June 15.
"Every tax filing season is fraught with uncertainty," leaders of the National Conference of CPA Practitioners wrote in a letter dated March 8. "Unfortunately, the circumstances associated with the 2021 filing season are outside of the control of taxpayers, practitioners, and even the IRS. There has been late Congressional action, issues with mail, and many taxpayers still reeling from the effects of the pandemic."
Last year, the filing season was extended to July 15 because of COVID-19.
State agencies typically match the federal government's filing deadline. As of late Wednesday, the S.C. Department of Revenue's website showed tax returns are still due April 15, though that's likely to change.