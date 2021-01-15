IRS delays the start of tax-filing season

The Internal Revenue Service is pushing back the start of income tax filing season, saying it needs the extra time to test its processing systems after a hectic year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said Friday it will start accepting 2020 returns from individuals on Feb. 12. Normally, the forms can be sent in around late January.

“If filing season were opened without the correct programming in place, then there could be a delay in issuing refunds to taxpayers,” the IRS said in its announcement.

The end of the filing season has not been pushed back, unlike last year. The deadline remains April 15 for any income tax owed to the government.

The IRS said the new start date for individual returns will give it time "to do additional programming and testing of IRS systems following the Dec. 27 tax law changes that provided a second round" of COVID-19 stimulus payments.

Agency commissioner Chuck Rettig called it a "massive undertaking."

"This start date will ensure that people get their needed tax refunds quickly while also making sure they receive any remaining stimulus payments they are eligible for as quickly as possible," he said.

A new wrinkle this year is the recovery rebate credit. It will be available to filers who were entitled to stimulus funds but didn't receive the full amount.

The IRS is urging taxpayers to start preparing their returns as soon as they have the paperwork so they will be ready to be submitted on Feb. 12.

Also, it strongly recommends filing electronically and choosing the direct deposit option to speed up the process. The agency anticipates that 90 percent of taxpayers will receive refunds within 21 days unless they submit paper returns or if an issue arises.

"Given the pandemic, this is one of the nation's most important filing seasons ever," Rettig said.

The IRS estimated that the average refund was more than $2,500 in 2020. It expects to process more than 150 million returns this year.