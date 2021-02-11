Investor blasts Charleston tech firm Benefitfocus, calls for possible sale

A major investor in one of South Carolina's largest technology business is demanding that the struggling company explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, pointing to years of losses and growing dissatisfaction with the board of directors.

Indaba Capital Management has amassed a nearly 10 percent of Charleston-based Benefitfocus Inc. since last fall. It vowed to take a hands-on approach and bring about changes, when it disclosed its stake in December.

At that time, the San Francisco hedge fund said it had engaged in talks with management and board members, among others, to seek out "ways to narrow the gap" between the languishing stock price and what it viewed as the company's unlocked value.

The gloves came off Feb. 11.

Indaba said recent "incremental" and "half-measure" actions indicate the directors of the Daniel Island software firm are "uninterested in implementing the meaningful changes required to turn around Benefitfocus and realize its standalone potential."

"The board appears to be more interested in maintaining the status quo that has already given shareholders years of dismal governance, problematic related-party transactions, poor oversight and weak strategic execution," Indaba partners Derek Schrier and Alex Lerner wrote in a seven-page letter.

One of their top concerns is the company's opposition to adding more independent shareholder representatives as directors and establishing a special committee to review a "good faith sales process" and other strategic alternatives.

"This is clearly the best path forward for Benefitfocus and its shareholders," Schrier and Lerner said.

A spokesman for Benefitfocus said it is preparing a response.

Private discussions between the hedge fund and the company soured on Jan. 26, when the board "abruptly undermined" the talks by announcing "certain basic, long-overdue corporate governance improvements that Indaba was advocating for," the investors said.

The changes included declassifying the board, meaning directors would be up for election every year rather than serve staggered terms.

"While it was a small step in the right direction, the announced changes fell woefully short of what is needed," Lerner said. "They suggest only a wink to cleaning up the mess, with no real commitment to value-enhancing change."

Indaba criticized how the company is handling co-founder Mason Holland's recently announced resignation as executive chairman this year, saying he'd remain on the payroll as an adviser and could still sit in on board meetings after the upcoming meeting of shareholders.

"This suggests that his influence over the board has not been significantly diminished," Lerner said. "The board must recognize that it will not be lost on shareholders that Mr. Holland’s recent track record includes leading Benefitfocus down a path of considerable value destruction, including negative returns over the past one-, three- and five-year periods."

At the same time, he said, it was Indaba's view that Holland has "participated in multiple problematic related-party transactions." It's a reference to his dual role as an executive and owner of the company's Daniel Island campus through private real estate entities, which last year received a $4 million advance to cover future rent payments, according to Schrier and Lerner.

Indaba said it's equally troubled by "the unusually favorable economics" another investment firm negotiated for injecting $80 million into Benefitfocus last year, even though it didn't appear more capital was needed. The terms of the deal with BuildGroup, which is led by longtime Benefitfocus board member Lanham Napier, included an 8 percent return and an option to convert its debt into stock.

"We seriously question these capital allocation decisions," Schrier and Lerner said.

Benefitfocus is the developer of a software platform that workers can access to enroll in and manage their health plans and other benefits. Employers pay a subscription fee to use it.

The company hasn't turned a net profit since former backer Goldman Sachs took the business public on the Nasdaq in September 2013 at $26.50 a share. The cumulative losses since have topped $400 million over the past decade.

The stock, which peaked at about $77 in early 2014, has suffered. It skidded below $7 after the COVID-19 pandemic upended the U.S. economy last March, down from $21 at the start of the 2020. Shares were trading around $16.40 late Thursday morning.

The pandemic hasn't helped. In April, Benefitfocus announced a $23 million cost-cutting plan that eliminated 250 jobs, or 16 percent of the work force. It also has warned of a $50 million to $60 million sales hit for last year from the drop-off in subscription fees.

Not long after the BuildGroup debt deal was announced, CEO Ray August resigned and was replaced by company finance chief Steve Swad.

On its website, Indaba said it seeks out "companies we believe are experiencing a dislocation in value due to complex, misunderstood events and situations which can be researched and analyzed."

The fund was familiar with Benefitfocus before it started buying up shares last fall. In addition to its stock holdings, Indaba controls about $51 million of debt that the company issued in 2018.

And it's still a believer in the underlying business, according to Schrier and Lerner.

"Simply put, Benefitfocus is a quality asset in a growing industry and there is a plentiful value creation opportunity under the right stewardship," they wrote. "We believe having a refreshed board pursue a sales process would be in the best interests of shareholders, including the many long-suffering investors forced to endure the incumbent directors’ self-dealing and value-destructive blunders."