Wall Street took notice of a report alleging shoddy production at Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston as analysts Monday said the claims, while unconfirmed, should spark a quick investigation.
"It might have validity, it might not — there's no way of knowing," Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with The Teal Group in Fairfax, Va., said of a report in The New York Times.
"It absolutely needs to be investigated, and everyone involved needs to pay a lot of attention to this," he said
An FAA spokeswoman did not respond to questions about whether an investigation will be forthcoming.
The agency, which has taken heat for letting Boeing certify many of its own production processes, will review software updates this month for Boeing's 737 MAX program, which was grounded last month following two similar fatal crashes within a five-month period. The 737 MAX is built in Renton, Wash.
Boeing's stock, meanwhile, fell $5.02, or 1.3 percent, per share Monday in a further sign of investors' shaky confidence in the company. Boeing shares have lost nearly 15 percent of their value since March 1.
The New York Times' report, published Saturday, claims quick turnaround of jets and workforce shortages at the North Charleston campus has led to faulty parts being installed in planes, whistle-blowers being fired and a culture that values speed of production over quality.
Boeing tried to poke holes in the report, saying it was "skewed and inaccurate" and based on old rumors while pointing out the newspaper's reporters declined an invitation to visit the plant.
The New York Times said the invitation came one day before the story's publication date, which Boeing knew. The aerospace giant also wasn't going to make executives available for interviews.
Uresh Sheth, who tracks Dreamliner production on his All Things 787 website, said "the ball is in the FAA's court to look into the complaints filed by employees and former employees and see if there are corrective actions that need to be made."
Sheth said he has heard of "one-off" production problems in North Charleston, "but I'm not sure I can categorize this as a systemic issue ..."
Some commenters on Boeing South Carolina's Facebook page blamed The New York Times story on West Coast union leaders trying to belittle their non-union counterparts in North Charleston. The report did not mention any problems at Boeing's other Dreamliner campus in Everett, Wash.
Other commenters said some of the former Boeing workers quoted in the story have axes to grind because they were fired and are now suing the aerospace giant.
"Just because someone is disgruntled doesn't mean they're wrong," said Scott Hamilton, an aerospace analyst with Leeham Co. in Sammamish, Wash.
Among the issues raised in the report is the alleged prevalence of objects — such as tools, metal shavings and, in one case, a ladder — being left in new planes.
The so-called "foreign object debris" is considered a safety hazard and has also plagued Boeing's KC-46 tanker, which is built for the Air Force in Everett. The military has twice halted deliveries of the plane because of the problem.
The news for Boeing has been consistently bad since the company in January announced record earnings, revenue and cash flow for 2018. The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter financials on Wednesday.
"I suspect there will be some tough questions on the earnings call this week," Aboulafia said.