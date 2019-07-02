Internet providers in the Charleston area are reportedly dealing with outages likely affecting thousands Tuesday due to a damaged fiber optic cable.
Reports are that WOW!, Comcast and Verizon internet are all down due to a cut fiber line. Fiber cables often service multiple carriers, explaining why a few internet providers are having trouble.
Debra Havins, spokeswoman for WOW!, said engineers with the provider are on-site working to repair the damage, but it was unclear how soon work would be done.
Meanwhile, at least one municipality said they were without internet and phone lines. The Town of Kiawah said in a notice to its residents that it had initiated its backup internet system through AT&T, allowing staff to send and receive emails. But phone lines remain down.
"Providers are currently engaged in trying to restore service as quickly as possible," the town said in an email.
A notice for Comcast customers states the problem is expected to be resolved by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
A spokesman for CenturyLink, a major national telecommunications company with a fiber optic broadband network, confirmed there is a "potential fiber cut affecting the Sheldon, SC and Morrisville, NC areas." The spokesman said it is not clear where the actual cut is. Sheldon is in Beaufort County.
Attention #Charleston customers - We are aware of a significant fiber outage by another area provider which has also impacted @Comcast @Xfinity services. We are working w/ local providers & power companies to restore services as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.— Comcast South (@ComcastSouth) July 2, 2019
"Our technical team is investigating. We will provide updates as more information becomes available," the spokesman said.
It is not uncommon for internet providers' service to to go down when fiber lines are severed. The effects can be far-reaching.
In a separate incident, a nationwide service outage Tuesday morning was keeping AT&T customers from calling 911. Charleston County reported the problem on its Twitter account at about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
"If you need 9-1-1, call from a landline, a cell phone with a different service provider or call our administrative dispatch line 843-743-7200," the county said.
The county reported the issue was resolved about half an hour later.
The AT&T outage affecting 9-1-1 calls has been resolved. #chsnews— Charleston County (@ChasCountyGov) July 2, 2019
The same outage was affecting people's ability to contact emergency services across the country.