Internet exec alleges civil fraud over payment for multi-million dollar Isle of Palms home

A former Yahoo! and Ticketmaster executive from Malibu, Calif., is suing a Sullivan's Island businessman over a real estate deal involving potentially the priciest property on the Isle of Palms.

Robert Briggs Ferguson — an internet entrepreneur who goes by his middle name — and wife Sandra say Christopher Young improperly took $93,250 from them in a 2015 real estate deal involving a vacation home they planned to build along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The 6,200-square-foot home, with six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, is still under construction but is listed for sale at $6.495 million. That would be the highest price paid for a home on the barrier island. The two-story Cape Cod-style residence sits on a 1-acre lot overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and features a pool, boat dock and upscale furnishings.

The Fergusons allege Young acted as a real estate agent and arranged their mortgage without having the proper South Carolina licenses. He then took $93,250 from the construction loan, instead of from the closing, so the compensation would not show up on a real estate statement called a HUD-1 that discloses the financial transactions associated with a home sale, according to the complaint.

Young "was not licensed and knew he wasn't licensed" and as a result "was not authorized to originate mortgage loans or act as a realtor" or accept compensation for such work, Rob Varnado, an attorney representing the Fergusons, said during a hearing in June.

"That's the reason he did this off the HUD-1 and got it from the construction loan," he said.

Young, in court documents, denies any wrongdoing, saying he was hired as an independent contractor to help the Fergusons find real estate development opportunities in the Charleston area to add to the couple's "tens of millions of dollars in real estate investments across the country."

Young said he never claimed to be a real estate agent or mortgage broker, adding the $93,250 payment was for helping the Fergusons find the property and for working with local officials to combine two lots so the home could be built.

Ned Nicholson, an attorney representing Young, said during the June hearing that the Ferguson's transaction was a commercial loan for an investment property — not a residential home loan — so state licensing wouldn't have been necessary in any case.

First Citizens Bank, which now owns the bank that made the original loan to the Fergusons, is also named as a defendant for transferring the $93,250 payment to Young. Katie Towery, a lawyer representing the lender, said during the June hearing that the bank "does not have a duty to confirm the licensure of any person they distribute money (to) from a construction loan," adding the Fergusons "need to take that up with Mr. Young."

The Fergusons want Young and the bank to pay triple damages as allowed under the S.C. Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act as well as punitive damages and attorney's fees. The couple, which is alleging civil fraud, negligence and breach of fiduciary duty, have asked for a jury trial.

Briggs Ferguson had been working as a marketing executive for EMI Music when he joined Yahoo! as executive vice president of the internet firm's music division called Launch. He joined Ticketmaster in 2002 to run that company's Citysearch digital city guides business. Ferguson is currently CEO of Leaseville, an internet-based rent-to-own company that offers computers, smartphones and other tech equipment.

Young, who lives on Sullivan's Island, is co-owner of Mount Pleasant-based Southeast Development and Construction. He previously was a partner in the IKON Financial Group mortgage firm. An arbitrator this year ordered Young to pay $500,000 to former IKON partner Jason Myers following a years-long dispute over business decisions and financial transactions that led to the company's failure.