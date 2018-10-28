The Charleston region alone boasts more than 140 international businesses, including big names like Sweden's Volvo Cars and Germany's Mercedes-Benz Vans.
But there's one thing that's missing: a major company headquarters.
Bobby Hitt, the state's Commerce Secretary, hopes the British Airways flight between the Lowcountry and London, announced earlier this month, changes all that.
"We've had numerous examples of where we fought to get a headquarters in one part of the state or the other, and essentially in every instance we lost because we didn't have an international airport," Hitt said. "You can't overcome the lack of access to international travel."
Having a true international airport within the state's borders "puts Charleston and South Carolina in a different category" for economic development, Hitt said, elevating the Palmetto State as both a site for branch manufacturing and corporate operations and strategy offices.
Ted Pitts, president and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, said the new U.S.-U.K service "will serve as a catalyst for economic development opportunities as international companies look at where to locate."
British Airways will operate the nonstop, twice-weekly flights between Charleston International and Heathrow Airport on Sundays and Thursdays on a Boeing 787-8. The service is starting out as seasonal — from April 4 to Oct. 24 — but Hitt hopes there's enough demand to extend the schedule and perhaps add a third weekly flight.
Off the radar
It's a risky move on the carrier's part, with Charleston an unproven international air destination and the smallest of the 29 U.S. markets it will serve with a direct transatlantic route.
Charleston "was far from observers' radars for a new link on British Airways from Heathrow," The Independent newspaper in London reported after the flight was announced.
The airline is confident enough Europeans want to travel to the Holy City. But British Airways worries those leisure passengers will travel to other points in the U.S. during their stay and then fly home from their final vacation stop, leaving the flights departing Charleston with too many empty seats.
Hitt said that's one reason South Carolina will contribute $1.3 million toward the costs of the inaugural six-month flight schedule.
"You can't expect the airline to come in and take all the risks," he said, comparing the payment to other types of incentives the state offers to lure employers and capital investment.
"This is not unlike an improvement we would make to a piece of property or a piece of infrastructure like a bridge or turn lane or water and sewer to make sure our clients have what they need," Hitt said. "This flight is clearly an enhancement for us as a state, and it puts us in a stronger sales position."
Aside from boosting tourism, which is the No. 1 aim of the international flight, the hope is that the new service will be a springboard for industrial development in the lower half of the state bisected by Interstate 20. Hitt said the Commerce Department will still promote Charlotte's international hub just across the border in North Carolina to companies looking for an Upstate location.
While Hitt has had trouble convincing some businesses to locate in South Carolina because of the lack of international air travel options, the state has also lost at least one headquarters to the issue.
Kemet, which makes capacitors for electronics and has extensive overseas operations, relocated its corporate offices from Simpsonville to south Florida earlier this year. CEO Per Loof recently cited corporate travel requirements as a key reason for the move.
"Having access to at least two really international airports, that is really a benefit," he said of Kemet's new Fort Lauderdale location.
Feeling 'giggly'
The British Airways flights will make it easier for international business executives already in South Carolina to travel to their overseas headquarters. Volvo officials, for example, have to fly from Charleston to a major East Coast hub offering international flights to Europe and then to the automaker's main campus in Gothenburg, Sweden. The new flight removes one leg of that journey, putting executives that much closer to their home bases.
Hitt said he — along with airport director Paul Campbell and Helen Hill, director of Charleston's tourism bureau — has been trying for years to convince an airline to give Charleston International a shot at a transatlantic flight. The discussions started picking up steam after the airport landed a direct flight to Seattle in 2015.
Hitt said he's still talking with the other airlines and new announcements could be forthcoming.
In the meantime, he plans to encourage South Carolina businesses to use the British Airways flight as often as possible so it doesn't go away after October.
"A flight like this is very symbolic to businesses," he said. "It shows the state is advancing and adding infrastructure in way that's important to them — similar to deepening Charleston Harbor or adding an inland port."
Based on the initial reaction, promoting the flight won't be difficult, he said.
"Everyone I've talked to in the business community about this, the reaction is way past positive," Hitt said. "It's almost giggly excitement."