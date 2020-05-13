Insurance company asks SC Supreme Court to remove former justice from asbestos lawsuits

An insurance company involved in asbestos-related litigation is attempting to remove a former South Carolina Supreme Court chief justice from hearing several lawsuits by alleging the judge is biased and prejudicial.

Lawyers for Zurich American Insurance, based in Illinois, asked the state Supreme Court earlier this month to remove Jean Toal from the lawsuits involving their client.

Toal, who served as the state's top judge for 15 years, was appointed to oversee all of the asbestos-related litigation in South Carolina's court system.

Zurich's attorneys argue Toal should be forced to recuse herself from the lawsuits because of questions they raised about her impartiality.

It's an unusual legal move to ask the Supreme Court to boot a judge from a lawsuit, and the seriousness of the situation is one that Zurich's attorneys recognized immediately in their request.

"The unique circumstances of these cases call for that extraordinary relief in order to protect Zurich’s right to a fair trial and to safeguard public confidence in the integrity of South Carolina’s judicial system," wrote Hawthorne Barrett, one of Zurich's attorneys with the law firm Turner Padget Graham and Laney.

Barrett declined to discuss his petition to the Supreme Court.

Officials with S.C. Court Administration said Toal could not comment about the ongoing litigation. But she did issue an order in the lawsuit laying out the reasoning for why she would not step aside.

"Zurich’s motion will be denied because it has failed to allege, let alone prove, the statutory and constitutional requirements for recusal," Toal wrote.

The attorneys suing Zurich also defended Toal's handling of the case, arguing the insurer simply isn't happy with Toal's legal rulings. They pointed out that several other insurance companies tied up in the litigation didn't join Zurich in asking Toal to recuse herself.

"Not happy with the table it has set for itself, Zurich, alone, now apparently seeks to move to a better one," wrote Theile McVey, a managing partner with Columbia-based Kassel McVey.

The dispute over Toal's impartiality stems from a handful of lawsuits involving Covil Corp., a company that sold and installed products containing asbestos. Asbestos, which was widely used as a form of insulation, can damage people's lungs and cause a cancer known as mesothelioma.

Covil is being sued by people who who suffered heath problems tied to asbestos and by the family members of people who died due to exposure to the substance. Zurich is targeted in the lawsuits too because it was an insurance provider for Covil when the company was producing the asbestos products.

Covil, according to the lawsuits, shut down its operations in the early 1990s as it came under immense legal pressure from the asbestos-related claims. Although Covil is no longer functioning, Zurich could still be required to cover the claims against the company in the lawsuits.

That's where Zurich's issue with Toal comes into play.

The lawyers suing Zurich allege it and several other insurance companies have effectively controlled Covil for the past 30 years.

Peter Protopapas, an attorney who was appointed in 2018 to independently represent Covil's interests, agrees with that point. He and a team of attorneys filed a separate complaint against Zurich claiming the company was being "controlled by its primary insurers."

Robert Rikard, Protopapas's law partner, said Zurich has attempted to hide the fact that they ever insured Covil to begin with.

"Zurich is taking an unusual and desperate attempt to remove the judge that has been overseeing these cases simply because this giant insurance company does not like the rulings that this judge is issuing," Rikard said.

Zurich's attorneys, however, argue that Toal seemingly made up her mind before the current lawsuits ever began. They cite several instances when Toal discussed the issue of Zurich allegedly controlling Covil in previous lawsuits and orders.

“It is important to note that Covil does not and has not existed since 1993," Toal said in one of the statements cited by Zurich. "It has been nothing more than a shell operated, controlled and abused by its insurers and those who purport to be attorneys for Covil.”

The problem, Zurich's attorneys argue, is that Toal made those comments before listening to their defense and without holding a hearing in the current lawsuits. They say Toal's remarks are based on "factually unsupported statements and findings."

They believe that should be enough to get Toal removed from the litigation.

It's now up to the Supreme Court, which appointed Toal, to decide whether she retains those cases.