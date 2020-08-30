You are the owner of this article.
Inn at reopened Post House in Mount Pleasant overhauled look, added room

Post House room

"Room 2" at the reopened Post House in Mount Pleasant used to be the small inn's breakfast area, but now it's bumped the property's number of rooms up from six to seven. Provided/Basic Projects

Returning guests at the Post House, a recently reopened and revamped historic inn and restaurant in Mount Pleasant's Old Village, will likely notice, if they've reserved "Room 2," that their accommodations used to be where breakfast was served. 

That's the most dramatic change made to the inn portion of the Pitt Street property, said co-owner and operator Ben Towill.

The room, which has "windows all around" that look out on the neighborhood, is probably Towill's favorite, he said. The repurposed breakfast area brings the total room count to seven.

The inn's size is somewhat of an advantage right now as large properties struggle to raise occupancy rates after the months of depressed tourism activity caused by COVID-19.

But Towill said he's seen "great demand" since he opened up bookings a few weeks before the inn started taking guests last Monday. The restaurant, on the ground floor, opened a couple days earlier. 

Some of the reservations are from guests who are tossing plans for large gatherings in favor of something smaller — something that fits at a seven-room inn with an event space that seats 35. 

"People who had weddings and events planned that were larger, they're scaling those gatherings back now," Towill said. "We have people looking to book out all seven rooms." 

Having just the seven rooms allows for a "really personal level of service," Towill said, though face-to-face interactions might be more at a minimum now. The inn has a separate entrance from the restaurant, and guests have the option of a contactless check-in process. 

The property should feel like the kind of place that's best described as a "restaurant with rooms," Towill said, like the small inns in New England or in Cornwall, England, where he's from. 

Kate Towill, who with her husband runs the Charleston-based hospitality firm Basic Projects, led the charge on redoing the rooms, which are now either repainted or decorated with William Morris wallpaper. Hotel-like amenities also have been added. The rooms come with minibars and branded robes, and bikes are available to take for a spin.

Reach Emily Williams at 843-607-0894. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

Emily Williams is a business reporter at The Post and Courier, covering tourism and aerospace. She also writes the Business Headlines newsletter and co-hosts the weekly news podcast Understand SC.

