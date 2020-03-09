Industrial laser manufacturer moving to North Charleston

A company that builds industrial lasers plans to invest $1.4 million into a new facility in Charleston County that will employ 73 people.
PRC Laser Corp. will upgrade a 40,000-square-foot building at the Palmetto Commerce Park in North Charleston, allowing the company to increase its manufacturing capacity and expand its assembly and testing operations. The new site should be ready for operations by June.
"Our state-of-the-art industrial laser products, global service network and U.S.-based manufacturing combine to create many growth opportunities for customers and employees," PRC President Walter Wilson said in a statement. "We look forward to helping make the Lowcountry a hub for industrial laser products for both the North American and global markets."
Founded in 1985, PRC supplies manufacturers with carbon-dioxide and fiber lasers for cutting and welding. Most of the North Charleston plant will be dedicated to fiber laser production, which is the fastest-growing segment of the market.
John Hagerty, chairman of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, said the group has been courting PRC for months.
"The region's available labor, workforce training programs and business-friendly climate made all the difference," Hagerty said.
Available jobs will include production, engineering and sales. The company plans to list openings at its prclaser.com website.
The state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits for PRC that will lower the company's tax bill as it hires new workers.