The city of Walterboro, known for its quaint antique shops and annual Rice Festival parade, is adding another attraction to its mix: manufacturing jobs.
In less than six months, Walterboro and Colleton County have announced nearly $75 million worth of business investments that will bring close to 500 jobs to the area — nearly doubling the area's manufacturing workforce in a county where annual unemployment has tracked above the state average for more than a decade.
Kevin Griffin, county administrator, said the announcements "are just the beginning," as several initiatives designed to promote economic development start to bear fruit.
"The county has always had good geography, having a large amount of frontage on Interstate 95 and tucked in between the growing areas of Charleston and Beaufort," Griffin said. "What the community lacked in the past was the infrastructure and partnerships needed to make the community attractive to investment."
That's changed over the past few years.
The county recently built its second 100,000-square-foot speculative industrial building at the Colleton Commerce Center off I-95 and is partnering with Coastal Electric Cooperative to attract businesses to the site.
A Coastal Electric grant helped land one of the area's newest manufacturers — Evanesce Packaging Solutions. The Canadian firm, which makes compostable food-service trays, will invest $70 million at the site, creating 368 jobs over a five-year period.
Evanesce joins Crescent Dairy, which built a $30 million pasteurized beverage processing facility at the industrial park about five years ago.
Palmetto Rural Telephone Co. has developed high-speed fiber throughout the county, a rarity in many rural parts of the state. And South Carolina Electric & Gas helped build infrastructure at the local airport to attract a $1.7 million, 37-job investment by Lowcountry Aviation Co., a charter, maintenance and aircraft management firm run by a former Boeing Co. executive. In addition to its services, the company will build the Sky Arrow light aircraft for commercial and military uses.
Lowcountry Aviation's investment in April preceded an announcement the following month by Carolina Composites, which does business as Pioneer Boats, that it will double its workforce to nearly 200 people with a $3 million expansion at its Walterboro site.
"We are happy that our company is thriving in Walterboro," co-owner Roy McSwain said at the time. "We are benefiting from the growing economy and the great business climate here in South Carolina."
Manufacturing jobs are some of the highest-paying in Colleton County, state data shows, with average wages of nearly $48,000 a year. More of those jobs will help more people work closer to their homes. Census data show more than 40 percent of residents drive to nearby counties like Charleston and Dorchester for work.
Griffin attributed much of the recent success to County Council's decision about six years ago to join the Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance — a partnership of seven counties that are pooling resources to market industrial sites and opportunities to new businesses.
"The Evanesce Packaging project was a lead that came directly through the alliance," he said. "I can't say enough about what a great partner they have been."
The county's focus hasn't all been geared toward industrial development, however. Griffin said several "community building" initiatives have helped to improve the area's quality of life, and that can also attract businesses.
A 1 percent local-option sales tax that started in 2014 has helped to pay for a new law enforcement center, improvements to the countywide fire district, the reopening of Dogwood Hills Golf Course and Event Center and the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market.
On Friday, the restored Hampton Street Auditorium celebrated its reopening with a concert featuring The Spinners.
"All of these public investments make our community show extremely well to new investors," Griffin said.