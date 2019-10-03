As a Charleston tech CEO's jury trial approaches, his attorney is arguing a federal judge should dismiss his case because it is impossible to own what he is accused of stealing.

Amir Golestan, CEO of cloud-hosting company Micfo, pleaded not guilty to federal wire-fraud charges after he was indicted mid-May. The accusations stem from Micfo's use of internet protocol addresses, which are the backbone of companies like Golestan's.

These addresses are unique identifiers tied to devices and web pages, allowing them to communicate with each other. Golestan allegedly obtained 735,000 of these addresses fraudulently by using shell companies he created and registered under made-up names. About 4.3 billion of these numbers exist.

Like phone numbers, the strings must be unique in order to serve their purpose. But use of the internet has grown, and as it has, the addresses have depleted. That means they have also become more valuable, now worth between $15 and $25 each.

Another, much larger pool of numbers has been developed but hasn't been fully adopted yet.

Golestan's lawyer argues he couldn't have committed wire fraud, which by definition means "obtaining money or property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses," because Golestan never owned the addresses. IPs are managed by a handful of regional networks across the globe, which hold the rights to distribute them to companies.

Golestan had to request those numbers from The American Registry for Internet Numbers, the network that manages IPs in North America. And though the registry keeps ultimate control over the IP addresses, customers buy the rights to use them. The nonprofit registry brought in $14.3 million in revenue in registration services in 2017, according to tax records.

Golestan's attorney, Bart Daniel, said he could not comment on the matter. The motion to dismiss the case was filed last week. But Daniel wrote in the motion: "IP addresses themselves are services, not property."

A registry spokesperson also said the organization could not comment on pending litigation.

District Judge David Norton will hear arguments on the motion Oct. 25. Golestan's trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 18.