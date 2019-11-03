I've long been torn between my enthusiasm for fast, powerful cars and my cheapskate tendencies. This year, frugality won out.

See, several years ago my son went off to college, right after totaling my trusty 2004 Honda Civic (not his fault). I took the opportunity — and the insurance money — and bought a fun car, a two-door with rear-wheel drive and a strong engine.

Sticker shock followed when I took my Infiniti G35 to the gas pump, along with guilt about burning lots of gas as the planet warms. Driving a car that got 20 mpg on a good day was something I hadn't regularly experienced since the mid-1980s, when I was driving a car built in 1972.

A few months ago I traded that car in for a new hybrid, which gets about 55 mpg around town on regular gas. If I drive 10,000 miles this year, I'll save more than $1,040 on gas compared to my former sports car, and burn 180 gallons instead of 500.

So, I'm back in the frugal car camp.

Gas prices are pretty low now, about where they were a decade ago. When they rise again, my savings will increase, as they will for anyone with a fuel-efficient, hybrid or electric vehicle.

Sure, I have to pay the state of South Carolina an extra $60 every two years for owning a hybrid, to make up for some of the lost gas-tax revenue. But I'm still saving $1,000 or so on gas versus my last car, which got the sort of gas mileage one might expect from a pickup truck or large SUV.

Now, what I'm wondering about is what's going to become of all the inefficient gas-burning cars, trucks and SUVs that people are still buying.

If I buy a new vehicle, I plan to drive it a dozen years or more. My former Civic was a dozen years old when it died before its time. My Infiniti was 13 years old when I traded it in.

So in my mind, today's new cars could be used cars in 2030. By then, some automakers and some entire nations will be phasing out internal combustion engines.

Volvo, for example, announced in 2017 that all of its models produced starting this year will include hybrid or electric vehicles. Volkswagen plans to develop its last generation of gasoline and diesel vehicles in 2026.

Norway plans to phase out conventional vehicles six years from now. France, the United Kingdom and others plan to follow, later.

These will be major changes that will ripple through many parts of the world economy and hopefully help slow climate change. Networks of charging stations will be needed for electric vehicles. Automakers will need fewer parts, and likely fewer employees, because electric engines are far less complicated.

On a very micro-economic level, I wonder how things will work out financially for someone who buys a new 20 mpg pickup truck or SUV and hopes to sell it used in 2030.

If those vehicles are inefficient, costly and polluting now, who will want one when the streets are filled with electric and hybrid vehicles? Will the future bring another federal "cash for clunkers" program to get them off the streets?

If history is a guide, those vehicles will be around longer than some people expect. Pickups and SUVs aren't going away any time soon — Americans prefer them — but what's under the hood will be changing. Even now, there are hybrid SUVs aplenty that get better mileage than my trusty old Civic.