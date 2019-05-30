You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
Good afternoon. Our next Inside Business LIVE event is just one week away. We'll be at the Hyatt Place on King Street talking with a panel of experts about tourism in Charleston. Get your tickets here now!
THE ONE TO WATCH: What your dollar is worth in S.C.
A dollar stretches further in South Carolina than in most other states, by about 11 cents, according to the national Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The U.S. Department of Commerce agency's study, which was released this month, measured the value of a dollar in each state by tracking price differences relative to national averages.
In the Palmetto State, $1 is worth around $1.11. By comparison, the value in California is about $0.87. In Mississippi, $1 measures out to about $1.16.
The study also measures price parities in metro regions. Of the country's largest metro areas, San Francisco had the highest price parity with a figure of 128, meaning prices there are 28 percent higher than the national average. The Cincinnati, Ohio area had the lowest, with a price parity measure of 90.
The price parities for major metro regions across South Carolina show that money stretches farthest in Florence. Prices in the Charleston area are highest, followed by Myrtle Beach and Columbia.
The figures below show price parities across the state's major metro areas. The lower the number is, the lower prices are compared to national averages:
- Charleston: 96.2
- Columbia: 91.7
- Florence: 86.1
- Myrtle Beach: 91.9
- Greenville: 87.9
- Spartanburg: 88.4
- Sumter: 86.2
Overall in South Carolina, the price parity score is about 90, meaning prices statewide are 10 percent below national averages. The latest study uses figures from 2017. Figures over the last decade show price parities for the state between 91.5 and 90.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Monday and Thursday? Sign up for free.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Yeti announced today it would open its downtown store on June 14.
- A decade after opening it, WildFlour Pastry is closing its downtown shop.
- Ha Long is now serving boba tea, banh mi and spring rolls on Meeting St.
- Dominion Energy is shuttering its Summerville customer service center.
- A new gift and pastry shop, The Wharf Market, has opened downtown.
- Rusty Bull Brewing in North Charleston launches a food menu today.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- Charleston International is expected to surpass 5 million passengers for the first time this year, boosting revenue by 11%. (Post and Courier)
- Lexington County voters could be asked to decide whether funding will continue or be cut for Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo. (Post and Courier)
- Boeing's 737 Max likely won't return to the air until August, according to the International Air Transport Association's head. (Financial Times)
- Air New Zealand made a $2.7 billion deal to purchase eight South Carolina-made Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners for its fleet. (Post and Courier)
- Georgia's new abortion law could strike a major blow to its film industry. Disney and Netflix execs have hinted at halting production there. (Reuters)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know the Charleston Battery's home field was the first soccer-specific venue in the U.S. when it was completed in 1999?"
The MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island has been sold for $6.475 million. After the professional soccer team closes out its 2019 season, the land will be redeveloped, likely as a mix of town homes and commercial buildings. The location for a new home field hasn't been finalized.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- Liollio Architecture promoted Michael Edwards to associate principal.
- United Community Bank's head of commercial banking is John Golding.
- Albert Kunco is the downtown Hyatt Place/Hyatt House's executive chef.
- Brittany Lee is now Charlestowne Hotels' director of human resources.
- Georgetown County Chamber's director of tourism is Mark A. Stevens.
- Curt McCall is national leader for valuation & advisory services at CBRE.
- John Jones is Atlas Technologies' senior VP of corporate development.
Do you want this newsletter delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.