In SC, 3,600 new applicants request unemployment aid

Several thousand new applicants filed for unemployment benefits in South Carolina last week as the economy continues to deal with off one of the most turbulent years in decades.

Nearly 3,600 residents submitted an initial jobless claim between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a weekly report Wednesday.

That's far lower than the 89,000 who signed up for unemployment benefits in the second week in April, during the initial surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

The individuals who signed up for benefits last week will join more than 173,000 other South Carolinians who have been receiving government assistance following a job loss earlier this year.

Most are relying on federal benefits that are set to expire Saturday. Their only hope for continuing to collect is a stimulus package that Congress passed this week.

That legislation would extend two benefit programs: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

The first extends aid to contractors, the self-employed and so-called gig workers for the first time, The other helps displaced workers who have used up their 20 weeks of assistance from the state.

President Donald Trump has yet to sign the stimulus bill, but even if he does, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has said it could take four to six weeks to implement it in South Carolina.

At the national level, the number of Americans seeking benefits fell by 89,000 but remained elevated at 803,000. Before the virus struck, applications totaled around 225,000 in a typical week.

“The fact that more than nine months into the crisis, initial claims are still running at such a high level is, in absolute terms, bad news,” Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc., wrote in a research note. “With the pandemic again worsening, it is likely that claims will remain quite elevated for some time.’’