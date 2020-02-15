In 2019, Roper turns its finances around, boosted by new Berkeley hospital

After a few years of losing money, Charleston's largest private health care provider system saw a financial turnaround in 2019, helped in part by its newest hospital.

Roper St. Francis saw a dip in its finances beginning in 2016, when the nonprofit medical system began operating at a loss.

Bret Johnson, chief financial officer, said the squeeze came from cuts to Medicaid, the effects of the Affordable Care Act and severe storms that left the hospital without expected income for days. The same troubles plagued other hospitals across the state, Johnson said.

The result is, after three years of running in the red, the Roper St. Francis operation is making money again, according to its annual financials published this week. Last year, it reported $2.7 million in net operating income compared to a $7.9 million loss for 2018. Over the same period, revenue ticked up about 4 percent to $958 million, after setting aside about $72 million to cover bad debts.

"We've been clawing our way back since 2016," Johnson said. "2019 was a much improved year, from an earnings perspective."

Johnson said key investments began to pay along, as did efforts to keep a lid on expenses.

Part of Roper St. Francis' improved financials are attributable in part to its new Berkeley Hospital, which opened in early October. In its first three months of operations, the 50-bed medical center doubled its budgeted expectations.

The caveat is that Roper St. Francis began setting those expectations more than a decade ago, when it first applied for permission to build the Goose Creek hospital. Johnson said the projection was "conservative."

Still, Berkeley County's growing population and the fact that the new addition is the first to open in the county in 44 years have delivered results.

In an opinion it published in 2018 deciding to downgrade Roper St. Francis' credit rating, Moody's Investors Service wrote it expected the Berkeley Hospital to improve the system's finances.

Moody's, the only financial services firm that rates Roper St. Francis' debt, recently affirmed its previous rating to reflect moderate credit risk.

Johnson stressed the tough circumstances hospitals are facing across the country. They include rising expenses and fewer visits to their facilities in 2019, according to Kaufman Hall, a financial services firm. Running a full-service hospital is less and less profitable.

"We still have improvement left," Johnson said.

Meantime, he said, the hospital system has not had to reconsider its financial assistance policies. Roper's hospitals gave a combined $23.7 million in uncompensated care in 2018, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The Medical University of South Carolina, by comparison, gave $97.8 million. Trident Medical Center gave $21.5 million.

Roper's improved finances coincide with a recent shakeup of its ownership structure. In a deal finalized in January, Baltimore-based Bon Secours Mercy Health became the majority owner while Atrium Health of Charlotte gave up its stake in the system. The Medical Society of South Carolina retained a 49 percent share.