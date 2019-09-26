You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
THE ONE TO WATCH: Weekly wages down in Charleston
In the year between July 2018 and July 2019, average weekly earnings went up in every major South Carolina metro area, except for Charleston where wages decreased by 1 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Meanwhile, the Greenville area saw weekly wages increase by nearly 5 percent. Pay per week in the area surrounding Augusta, which straddles the South Carolina and Georgia borders, went up by 6.6 percent.
The smallest increases were in the Myrtle Beach area at 0.4 percent and around Spartanburg, which saw average pay go up by 1 percent.
Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said the dip in Charleston's average wages could be due to the addition of thousands of hospitality jobs there.
In the same time frame, about 70 percent of the 7,000 hospitality and tourism jobs added in South Carolina were in the Charleston metro area, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Though pay in the hospitality sector varies, many entry-level jobs have average annual wages that are less than half that of the median household income in the Charleston area.
Hospitality workers in the Charleston region have an average annual income of about $24,000, according to BLS data. Hotel, motel and resort desk clerks are paid an average of about $23,480 a year. Food preparation and serving jobs pay slightly less, $23,320, and maintenance and grounds cleaning positions pay around $25,100 a year.
According to figures provided by the city, the average hospitality worker in Charleston can afford about $600 a month for housing, while the average rent on the peninsula is about $1,300.
Those pay levels recently prompted the city's hotel task force to include a required fee for affordable housing that developers would have to pay in order to build new lodgings.
Despite the decrease in weekly pay, workers in the Charleston area are still bringing home the biggest paychecks, on average. Workers averaged weekly earnings of $911.57 during July 2018 and $902.50 in July of this year.
That's compared to average weekly earnings of $865.14 in Greenville, the South Carolina metro area with the second-highest wages. Workers in the Myrtle Beach area, which leads the state in tourism dollars, are making the least, about $617.92 a week as of this summer.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Delaney Oyster House is now serving up seafood on Calhoun Street.
- Big Bad Breakfast is now open in Charleston's Eastside neighborhood.
- Mesu has started serving Mexican and Japanese fare on King Street.
- Basic Kitchen's team plans to open The Post House Restaurant + Inn.
- Atlanta's Floor & Decor is opening its first S.C. store in North Charleston.
- After 37 years, the last Charleston-area Mr. K's Piggly Wiggly has closed.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- Columbia and Richland County have removed questions about past criminal convictions from their job applications. (Post and Courier)
- A Charleston doctor who settled federal health care fraud charges in 2015 opened a North Charleston medical office this week. (Post and Courier)
- S.C. port officials will spend $5 million on land for the planned Jasperterminal, but have doubts about Georgia's commitment. (Post and Courier)
- The National Transportation Safety Board recommended today that Boeing reconsider the effect of cockpit confusion in its 737 Max. (AP)
- About 1.3 million more U.S. workers will be eligible for overtime pay, after a federal rule change raised the minimum salary threshold. (NPR)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know there's a new business in Charleston where people pay to smash things — for fun?"
The Break Room, a "rage room" that recently opened in West Ashley, offers a variety of options with prices ranging from $19.99 to $169.99. You can bring your own breakables, destruct a grandfather clock or smash old computer monitors and printers. Reporter Kalyn Oyer decided to check it out for herself.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- Linda Hoots was named administrator for Nexton Elementary School by the Berkeley County School District. Hoots had been a coordinator and instructional specialist for the district's special services department.
- The senior sales and event manager for SpiritLine Cruises is Sally Harper. Most recently, she was with Lowcountry Park Venues.
- Therese Spaseff has been promoted to director of entertainment and programming for the Charleston Gaillard Center. Previously, she was the entertainment programming manager.
