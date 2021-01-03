In 2021 the SC gas tax credit is worth more, and there's an app to help claim it

South Carolina residents will be able to get a tax credit worth up to 9 cents for each gallon of gasoline they bought in 2021, if they keep detailed records and claim it.

The Motor Fuel Income Tax Credit was created when the state raised the gas tax from 16 cents per gallon at the start of 2017 to, eventually, 28 cents in the second half of 2022.

The move made it appear residents wouldn't have to pay the tax — that they could get the money back as a tax credit on their income tax returns — but the rules are so burdensome that taxpayers have collectively left tens of millions of dollars unclaimed.

For 2019 returns, South Carolina set aside $65 million for the tax credit, which that year was based on 5 cents per gallon. Just $3.4 million was claimed on income tax returns, despite it being a "refundable" credit, which means you get the money even if you owed no tax.

For 2020 the credit is worth 7 cents per gallon. You've either been keeping detailed records all year, or it's too late to think about claiming that credit.

Because of the S.C. Department of Revenue's onerous regulations, it's the only tax credit that I qualify for yet haven't taken the trouble to claim, previously. Countless state residents seem to have made the same calculation.

But each year the credit becomes more valuable, as the gas tax increase phases in with another 2-cent increase each July 1, and now a Charleston couple has developed an inexpensive smartphone app that simplifies the record-keeping. So, one of my New Year's resolutions will be to claim the credit for 2021.

The SC Gas Tax Credit App creates an easy way to record gas purchases and auto maintenance costs — both of which are required in order to claim the credit — as well as receipts, which can be photographed and uploaded on a smartphone. I tried the app when I last purchased gas, and found it easy to use.

"I’m a licensed CPA in South Carolina and realized that no one was claiming the credit because of the documentation burden of keeping receipts and calculating the credit," said Brett Snell, of Charleston, who founded the app company with wife Jaleh Snell.

The app costs $4.99 on the Apple Store (iPhones) or Google Play (Android), and can be used to track records for two vehicles. A South Carolina taxpayer can claim the credit for up to two vehicles.

What's the tax credit worth? It depends on how much gas a person uses, because the credit equals the lesser of the amount spent on the increase in the gas tax or the amount spent on preventive maintenance, such as tires and oil changes.

So, a person who buys 500 gallons of gas in 2021 could get a $45 tax credit. Someone who buys 1,000 gallons could get $90. And someone with an all-electric vehicle would get no tax credit, because they bought no gas.

Claiming the credit could have, and should have, been simple. Instead we got a 13-page explanation of the rules, and year-long record-keeping requirements, an eligibility flow chart, and an extra income tax form with three pages of instructions.

At least, now, there's an app for that.