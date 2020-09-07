In 2020, no SC firms made the Inc. 500 list

The results of the annual Inc. 500 list of the country's fastest-growing companies were a bit lackluster for the South Carolina entrepreneurial community.

Not one South Carolina company broke the top 500 ranking this year, after at least four firms made the cut in the previous five years, including nine in 2018.

The list is based on revenue growth between 2016 and 2019 for independent, privately held companies. Firms volunteer their financial information to the business publication for consideration.

The Inc. 500 is the marquee subset of the Inc. 5000, which was released in mid-August. In all, 63 Palmetto State companies made the broader-based ranking, up from 56 in 2019 and 54 in 2018. Twenty-nine of them are based in the Charleston area.

Coming in at No. 542, North Charleston cybersecurity firm Adapt Forward was the top-ranked South Carolina company on the Inc. 5000, with 855 percent revenue growth.

The firm, founded in 2014 by business partners Michael Jenks and Richard Bowman, contracts mostly with U.S. government clients. Today, the company employs about 130 people, Jenks said, primarily in the Charleston area.

Though the core of its business is working with the government, Adapt Forward is moving into the commercial space, Jenks added.

The last company in the state to get in was ranked No. 4,976. Equip Studio is a construction business based in Greenville.

New at the top

After securing hard-won clearance for its technology from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a Charleston startup has named a new chief executive as it begins to market its device.

Blinktbi Inc. has turned over the reins to Jeff Riley, a 25-year veteran of the biotechnology industry who also has joined the board of directors. He has held leadership positions with pharmaceutical giants SmithKline Beecham and Pfizer, as well as the lab chain Quest Diagnostics. Riley's most recent position was as CEO at Maryland-based Synthetic Biologics.

“The company has a solid infrastructure in place with a compelling vision, great people and innovative FDA-cleared technology supported by foundational research," he said in a prepared statement.

Blinktbi's handheld EyeStat device puffs air into a subject's eye to make them blink. A high-speed camera detects how long it took for the person's eye to close.

Measuring that reflex can provide answers about whether the subject has a traumatic brain injury such as a concussion. Blinktbi is also evaluating whether EyeStat can help with the development of treatments for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Doug Carnes, the company's former CEO and one of its founders, will continue on as chief operating officer and director.