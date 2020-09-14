Imports on the rise at Charleston port as homebody consumers spruce up their digs

U.S. consumers are nesting during the pandemic, and that's helped to create a surge in imported goods through the Port of Charleston and elsewhere this summer.

Charleston's port in August recorded the second-highest import total in its history, handling 96,965 containers measured in 20-foot increments arriving from overseas markets like China. That's just 6 percent fewer than the all-time record of 103,221 imported cargo boxes set during the same month a year ago.

Nationally, imports were up 5.9 percent from last year, totaling 2.71 million containers for an all-time monthly high.

"When people are staying home, they buy stuff," said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the S.C. State Ports Authority. "That seems to be the case now instead of consuming a lot of services. Our imports are returning to — and at times surpassing — pre-pandemic levels as consumers invest in more goods for their homes and families."

An example is furniture imports, one of Charleston's top commodities during the pandemic. Gary Friedman, CEO of Restoration Hardware, told analysts last week that people are doing things like inviting others to their homes for dinner instead of going out, and that's leading to a renovation trend that could outlast the pandemic. The upscale home furnishings retailer has seen its stock price roughly quadruple since mid-March.

"People go to other people's homes and they go, 'Their home is really much nicer than our home. Honey, we have to redo our home ...'," Friedman said during a conference call. "And your home has got to be all furnished and it’s got to look ... a lot better because you're going to have more people over and you are going to be spending more time there."

Retailers — both online and brick-and-mortar — are also stocking up in advance of the holiday season, and the National Retail Federation is forecasting year-over-year import growth through October. Jonathan Gold, the trade group's vice president for supply chain, said retailers are importing far more merchandise than expected.

"Some of these imports are helping replenish inventories that started to run low after consumers unleashed pent-up demand when stores reopened," Gold said. "But this is the clearest sign yet that we could be in for a much happier holiday season than many had thought."

Most analysts, however, aren't yet ready to call an end to the economic uncertainty.

"I find it difficult to see this situation as a permanent stable reversal given the underlying economic issues from the pandemic," Lars Jensen, CEO of SeaIntelligence Consulting, told Hellenic Shipping News. Jensen said he expects "another dip for container-shipping volumes" before "getting back on a more permanent upturn."

Newsome said the November-through-February period is typically slow and trade during those months could be impacted by several variables including the amount of inventory left over from the holiday, uncertainty from the November election and whether a coronavirus vaccine has been developed.

Trade tensions also will play a role, although they've been largely forgotten since the coronavirus grabbed headlines. Newsome said 75 percent of goods coming from China — South Carolina's largest trading partner —are still being tariffed, "but nobody has even talked about that."

John Reinhart, CEO of the Virginia Port Authority, said cargo trends are moving in the right direction but "we must temper that with the fact that the trade environment is very fluid and unpredictable." Loaded imports at the Port of Virginia increased by 15.3 percent in August from the previous month.

"This month-on-month growth should continue through September, but it is hard to predict what volumes will look like in late fall," Reinhart said.

In Charleston, a total of 208,837 containers — import and export, loaded and unloaded — moved through the port's terminals in August, down about 10 percent from a year ago. Compared to recent months, however, the trends are positive — up 18 percent since July and up 33 percent since June.

"Our August volumes surpassed expectations, reflecting the best year-over-year month since the pandemic began impacting global supply chains in March," Newsome said. "We are encouraged by a steady rebound in containers, vehicles and inland port rail moves."

The port handled 23,652 vehicle exports last month, primarily BMWs built in Spartanburg County, for a nearly 29 percent increase over last year. The SPA's inland port in Greer, which gives Charleston a rail link to the Upstate, moved 13,422 cargo boxes between trucks and trains in August, while the inland port in Dillon had a best-ever 3,527 such moves last month.