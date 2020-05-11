If it's Tuesday, this must be bell time for Charleston tech firm

One of the Charleston region’s largest technology employers was front and center in the heart of a mostly vacant Times Square in New York City last week in a convergence of finance and philanthropy.
The Nasdaq stock market picked Blackbaud Inc. to participate in its virtual opening bell ceremony Tuesday to help raise awareness of the #GivingTuesdayNow, an emergency worldwide fundraising extravaganza for nonprofit groups that have been stretched thin by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Daniel Island-based firm, which went public on the exchange in 2004, designs software specifically for philanthropic organizations, which it refers to as “the social good community.”
Appearing remotely, Blackbaud CEO Mike Gianoni was featured in a live video that was shown online and on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower, a seven-story cylindrical outdoor electronic display at 4 Times Square.
Gianoni said nonprofits have been responding to the crisis by shifting “their fundraising strategies online, rallying support virtually” instead of relying on in-person events such as “ballroom gatherings.”
Investors must have liked what they saw. Shares of Blackbaud jumped 4 percent Tuesday to close at $55.42.
Not phoning it in
Some things simply can't be handled by phone. Such as approving a $192.5 million legal settlement tied to the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant.
U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Seymour denied a request to hold a virtual hearing next month to finalize the nine-figure agreement.
The proposed deal involves former shareholders of South Carolina Electric & Gas parent SCANA Corp., which oversaw the abandoned Midlands project, and Dominion Energy, which took over Cayce-based SCANA in early 2019.
All of the parties in the lawsuit, including attorneys representing former SCANA executives, asked Seymour to sign off on the settlement, even though the federal courthouses in South Carolina aren't holding in-person hearings for civil cases because of the coronavirus pandemic. They suggested the public could listen in by phone.
"The parties strongly believe that holding the hearing on the scheduled date of June 17 ... by telephone, is in the best interests of the parties and the settlement class because it would permit a prompt resolution of this action that has been pending for more than three years," they wrote.
Seymour wasn't buying it.
"In the court's view," she replied, "the interest of the public in an open hearing on a matter of this magnitude outweighs any benefit that may be achieved by going forward with the final settlement hearing as scheduled."
Can we talk?
Jet engine maker Rolls Royce is going to the U.S. Supreme Court in its attempt to keep a parts supplier from talking to Boeing Co. workers in North Charleston about a 2015 engine fire.
Elma, N.Y.-based Servotronics Inc. asked a federal judge in Charleston in 2018 for permission to question three employees of the planemaker who took part in testing and trouble-shooting of the Rolls Royce-made Trent 1000 engine prior to the fire, which damaged a 787-9 Dreamliner.
The interviews were to be used in an arbitration hearing between London-based Rolls Royce and Servotronics, which allegedly built a defective valve for the engine that was installed on a plane that was later delivered to Virgin Atlantic Airways.
Rolls Royce paid Boeing $12.8 million for damages to the plane. Now, it wants to recover that money from Servotronics, which it blames for the accident.
The valve maker says the accident was caused by "numerous improper, inadequate and incorrect actions and failures to act" by Rolls Royce and Boeing workers on site at the time.
The arbitration hearing is to be held in London, and that's been a key point in the dispute. Federal courts in the U.S. can provide assistance to parties participating in foreign tribunal, but it's not clear whether an arbitration hearing counts as a foreign tribunal.
U.S. District Court Judge David Norton initially ruled that Servotronics did not have a right to interview the North Charleston workers.
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., last month reversed his decision, apparently paving the way for Servotronics to take testimony and obtain documents from Boeing.
But Rolls Royce filed court papers last week saying it plans to appeal the Fourth Circuit's decision to the nation's highest court.
According to Rolls Royce, the outcome will settle "a substantial question which will determine whether a U.S. court has the ability to make rulings which impact the conduct of private arbitrations occurring outside of the United States."
Rolls Royce has asked the further court action be put on hold pending its appeal to the Supreme Court. A ruling on that matter hasn't been made.
Virus-driven
The coronavirus has adversely affected just about everything, including demand for used cars, as social distancing and stay-at-home orders took effect in March.
A report by iSeeCars shows sales in the Charleston region tumbled nearly 10 percent from February to March, just as the outbreak began to shutter the economy.
The survey shows 61.7 percent of previously owned vehicles on the market sold within 30 days in February while 52.3 percent changed hands in March. The overall average decline nationwide was 9.8 percent.
Volume could be lower in April, the first full month of very little economic activity.
Across the nation, the used car with the biggest decline in sales was the Tesla Model 3, down nearly 25 percent. The offshoot of the drop in sales among many brands is customers might be able to find better deals as dealers need to sell inventory.