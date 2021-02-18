Idaho-based scented product distributor Scentsy setting up shop in SC

ROCK HILL — An Idaho-based scented product distributor announced Feb. 18 it plans to open a facility in York County as part of a $6 million investment that will create 200 jobs the first year.

Founded in 2004, Scentsy distributes products such as wickless candle warmers, aromatic diffusers, all-natural oils and other fragrance-related products.

Scentsy’s new location, at 2104 Williams Industrial Blvd. in Rock Hill, will increase the company’s storage and distribution capacity to meet growing demand.

"We have felt so welcomed by the community already as we have prepared for this facility’s opening, and we’re looking forward to being operational this summer," Scentsy President Dan Orchard said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Gov. Henry McMaster welcomed the company's decision to locate in South Carolina.

"Today’s announcement is another indication that we are doing the right things to attract job-creating investments to the Palmetto State," the governor said.

Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt pointed to South Carolina's transportation network that allows companies "to move products efficiently" as a key reason for the firm's decision to set up shop just south of Charlotte.

York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox and Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys also welcomed the new business, noting the growing Southeast marketplace and additional job opportunities.

For job information, go to scentsy.com.