Iconic downtown Charleston hotel and restaurant changing hands after 27 years

After 27 years of continuous local ownership, an iconic downtown hotel and its signature restaurant have been sold.

The Planters Inn and its Peninsula Grill on Market Street are now under the ownership of Northwood Investors, a privately-held real estate investment and management firm whose portfolio includes the Kiawah Island shopping center Freshfields Village.

The deal was finalized Thursday. A sale price was not disclosed.

Former investment banker and Charleston native Hank Holliday has owned the property for nearly three decades. Holliday led its restoration, founded the Peninsula Grill and helped to transform the City Market adjacent to the property. In recent years, Holliday has downsized his firm.

Back in 2015, Holliday sold the nearby DoubleTree Hotel, which in July was reopened after a full makeover as the boutique concept Emeline, to a large real estate firm based in Ohio. That deal also included the Hank's Seafood, a popular restaurant on Hayne Street.

Holliday held onto the Planters Inn and Peninsula Grill for a longer time for a simple reason.

"I loved it the most," he said.

The longtime hotelier is only parting with the property now because he felt it was "time to move on to the next phase" in his life, he said.

He described serving Charlestonians at the Planters Inn as a "high honor."

“I am confident that in Northwood Hospitality, we have passed the baton to an extraordinary steward for the property who will be a strong asset to the City of Charleston," Holliday said.

Devoted fans of the Holy City institution can expect many things to remain the same, Holliday said. Staff members — some of whom have been there for all 27 years — are staying on, and the hotel and restaurant will keep its membership in Relais & Châteaux, a top tier association of boutique hotels and high-end restaurants. Since its induction in 1999, the Planters Inn has been the group's sole member located in South Carolina.

Northwood Hospitality, an affiliate of Northwood which has properties like the Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada, Fla. and the Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge in Charlotte in its portfolio, will be taking over management of both the hotel and restaurant.

Jana Koebrick of Northwood, now incoming manager for the Market Street hotel, said in a statement that the company is excited to manage an "iconic hotel and restaurant."

"We look forward to maintaining the legacy that Mr. Holliday has created and that is very dear to Charlestonians,” Koebrick said.

Inspired by the efforts to rebuild and revitalize the Holy City after Hurricane Hugo, Holliday purchased the historic structure at the corner of Meeting and Market streets out of bankruptcy in 1994 with ambitious plans to renovate.

Once the property was refurbished, Holliday added more guestrooms, retail, a courtyard, meeting space and, in 1997, opened the Peninsula Grill. In the years since, the restaurant grew loyal following, among locals and out-of-town guests.

Its 12-layer coconut cake "took on a life of its own," Holliday said, and has turned into a mail-order business. Cakes are now delivered nationwide for $130 each, and, with the holidays coming up, they'll be filling FedEx trucks with the confections "every day between now and Dec. 23," he said.

Holliday said he has been "lovingly restoring" the about 175-year-old hotel for as long as he's owned it. This year, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down temporarily, he decided to extend the closure and take some time to do work that would otherwise be almost impossible with guests around.

They refurbished the heart pine floors, repainted detailing in the lobby, did duct work and took the kitchen apart for deep cleaning.

When they reopened after a six-month closure, the hotel was sold out, and the Peninsula Grill was full at its reduced capacity for the first five nights of being open, despite the fact that they had not advertised or given advance notice, Holliday said, something which he said backs up his belief that the city will bounce back from this year's tourism slump faster than "practically any other in the country."

Holliday said he'll be taking many memories with him from the almost three decades he's owned the hotel, from hosting celebrities like George Clooney and Martha Stewart to getting to know Charlestonian regulars who frequent the restaurant. He'll miss the staff and local customers most.

"The Peninsula Grill and the Planters Inn are closely tied to Charleston," Holliday said. "It's a property and a staff and a culture and a menu and a group of professionals that are about Charleston."

The hotel's sale doesn't mean retirement for Holliday, he said. His firm still has some real estate holdings, and he'll continue his work across the street for the City Market.

While Holliday has witnessed a total transformation of the Market area since buying the Planters Inn, more change is on the way, including a major city drainage project, new beautification efforts and high-end developments — including new hotels — looking to move in.

Holliday said he predicts the Market area's future is "exceedingly bright."