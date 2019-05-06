Technology giant IBM Corp. set a new corporate speed record while updating investors in North Charleston last week.
Big Blue's annual meeting of shareholders at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Tuesday lasted a mere 36 minutes, the shortest on record for the Armonk, N.Y.-based company.
IBM's board of directors played host to a small crowd of just 77 attendees at the swift morning gathering, where the discussion included slowing revenue growth and new areas of business.
After CEO Ginni Rometty wrapped up a speech and took care of some routine corporate governance formalities, just three shareholders posed questions during the Q&A portion.
IBM took the opportunity to put a positive spin on the unremarkableness of it all.
"The brevity of the meeting ... and the low attendance are signs that there’s little concern among shareholders," company spokesman Doug Shelton said in a written statement.
Similarly, BB&T Corp. also held its annual shareholder gathering in the Lowcountry on Tuesday.
The North Carolina-based regional banking giant's chairman and CEO was in no hurry — Kelly S. King spoke for nearly an hour — but not one investor stepped up to the microphone in Hibernian Hall in downtown Charleston to grill or compliment the boss.
King's feelings weren't hurt in the least. His response was the same as IBM's, that shareholders are "happy with the company."
"OK, I take that as a good thing," he said.
Easter Holi-delay
The delayed Easter this spring nicked the first-quarter financial performance of one of the biggest supermarket chains in the Charleston region.
Publix estimated last week that its sales for the January-March period were off 1.2 percent because the holiday was pushed into April, after the three-month reporting window had closed.
The chain still reported a revenue gain for the opening quarter: Total sales were up more than 4.3 percent to $9.7 billion, while sales at stores open at least 12 months rose 1.9 percent, to an undisclosed amount.
The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer did not say how the late Easter affected its first-quarter bottom line figure of $981 million.
Easter was celebrated April 21 this year based on ancient rules. In 325 A.D., early church leaders decided the holiday would fall on the first Sunday after the first full moon that takes place on or after the spring equinox around March 21, according to the Catholic Encyclopedia. The lunar calendar is not in sync with the Gregorian version — the most widely used calendar today — so the date of the full moon changes each month. As a result, Easter is a floating holiday that can fall between March 22 and April 25. The next time it will be this late in the cycle is 2030. The next time Easter will fall in the first quarter is March 31, 2024.
For Publix, the good news is the 2018 Easter shopping boom, fueled by the traditional ham, will show up in the chain’s second-quarter finances. Not that it matters much to Wall Street. The 1,250-store chain is privately owned and operated by its 200,000 employees, who can buy stock in the business, which is one reason the company publicly discloses sales and profits.
Publix has 13 stores in the Charleston region with four more on the way, including its first GreenWise Market organic grocery concept in South Carolina.
Market move
Speaking of GreenWise, its grand opening in Mount Pleasant has been pushed back one day to 7 a.m. on May 23. It had previously announced the new market store would launch May 22.
The 21,535-square-foot small-concept store at 1720 Shoremeade Road will anchor the Indigo Square Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 17 across from Lowe's home improvement store near Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
Teen time
A barrage of youngsters could be competing with paying members for some time on the workout machines at some local fitness centers this summer.
Planet Fitness is offering teens from 15 to 18 a chance to workout for free at any of its 1,700 locations, including all five in the Charleston area, as part of its nationwide Teen Summer Challenge.
The company launched a similar pilot program in its home state of New Hampshire last summer. The company said more than 2,500 teens had logged nearly 12,000 gym visits at the 18 locations.
This year's program runs May 15-Sept. 1.
CEO Chris Rondeau said the company wants to give teens the chance to stay active when school is out.
More runway?
The head of Charleston International will likely not be retiring when his $250,000-a-year contract expires in August.
A five-member committee of airport board members was set up Friday to negotiate the terms for extending airport CEO Paul Campbell's contract.
Campbell's current contract is for a two-year term. Campbell will be 73 in July, and he told The Post and Courier last week he's willing to stay on for at least another year.
The Goose Creek resident and Republican state senator began piloting the airport in 2013.