Hurricane Florence missed the Lowcountry, but its offshore threat forced five container ships to cancel stops last month at the Port of Charleston, leading to a year-over-year drop in containerized cargo, the State Ports Authority said Thursday.
The port moved 98,462 cargo boxes through its terminals in September — a 3.4 percent decline from 101,902 containers during the same month last year. Imports were up by 1.3 percent while exports fell 15.1 percent.
Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, said the five ships that bypassed Charleston likely would have accounted for another 8,000 to 10,000 containers. If that had held true, the port would have broken last year's record for cargo during the month of September.
"We were only closed three days, but with the volumes we're handling, that has an impact," Newsome said, referring to the authority's decision to halt port operations while Florence threatened the Carolinas coastline. The storm ultimately made landfall on Sept. 14 near Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
"We've got a lot of scheduling issues with ships right now," Newsome said. "I think we'll catch up over time."
Despite the monthly drop, the port has seen a 7.9 percent increase in cargo since the fiscal year began on July 1, including an all-time monthly record set in August.
The numbers belie concerns over the impact tariffs are having on global trade.
"We haven't seen an impact to our volumes," Newsome said. "Whether that comes or not, we'll have to see. I’m hopeful for a solution, but we just have to monitor it."
One segment that could be feeling a tariff pinch is South Carolina's automotive industry. China is South Carolina's No. 1 trading partner, with BMW vehicles made in the Upstate accounting for more than one-third of the $6.3 billion in goods sent to that country each year.
BMW exports dropped for the third consecutive month at the port, but by a narrower margin in September. The German automaker shipped 15,453 vehicles from Charleston last month — 2.1 percent fewer than last year. That follows declines of 27.1 percent and 35 prrcent in July and August, respectively.
Newsome called the decline "a bit of an anomaly," blaming the slowing BMW exports on the debut of a new X5 model.
"Just in the last couple of weeks they started shipping the X5, so we expect those volumes to normalize and get back to where we had planned them to be," he said. "From my understanding, none of what we’re seeing in BMW volumes through our port system now is tariff related."
However, year-over-year production at BMW's Spartanburg County plant — the automaker's largest — declined by 6.2 percent in September and was down 15.3 percent for the week that ended Oct. 13. A BMW executive last week said retaliatory tariffs China placed on U.S.-made vehicles will cost its South Carolina plant more than $500 million a year.
Volvo Cars, which recently starting making the S60 sedan at its new plant in Berkeley County, has also said tariffs will hurt business, but the first models won’t be exported until early next year.
Volvo said last week it might shift some production of S60 vehicles to China to avoid tariffs that country enacted in response to President Donald Trump's import taxes on Chinese-made goods.
Other East Coast seaports reported mixed results in September.
The Port of Virginia said cargo dropped 7 percent last month because of the hurricane.
"We lost 10 percent of our workdays in September as a result of the storm, and that is a significant amount of time for our vessel traffic to be idled," said John Reinhart, executive director of the Virginia Port Authority.
The Port of Savannah said it recorded a 12 percent increase in containerized cargo, marking 23 consecutive months of growth.
"From exports to imports, autos and machinery units to containerized goods, our ports are firing on all cylinders," said Jimmy Allgood, chairman of the Georgia Ports Authority.