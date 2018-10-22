The State Ports Authority is postponing its move into a new headquarters building in Mount Pleasant, costing the state agency that operates the Port of Charleston an extra month's rent at its current site on Charleston's peninsula.
The new headquarters at the Wando Welch Terminal was supposed to be ready by Dec. 10, but bad weather from Hurricane Florence in September delayed the construction schedule by a week.
Even with occupancy available on Dec. 17, authority CEO Jim Newsome said he didn't want to rush a move at year's end.
"I just did not think it made a lot of sense to try to move the last two weeks of the year with the Christmas holiday and people on vacation," Newsome said. "Even when the day was Dec. 10, we were nervous about how to make a move at the end of the year in a logical way."
The authority has been renting its current headquarters at 176 Concord Street from Lowe, the Los Angeles hotel developer that bought the property in 2017. The authority has been paying $69,000 in monthly rent to Lowe and was supposed to vacate the building by the end of this year.
Although Lowe could have charged the authority a penalty on top of next month's regular lease fee, Newsome said the company "gave us the benefit of the existing rent that we're paying."
Lowe was the winning bidder for the Concord Street site, paying $38 million for two lots overlooking Charleston Harbor. The developer, which also owns the Wild Dunes resort on Isle of Palms, plans a 225-room luxury resort on the site with retail space, a restaurant and other amenities. It is scheduled for completion in 2021.
A Lowe spokeswoman did not immediately know if the delay will have any impact on construction of its downtown hotel. Dan Battista, the Lowe executive in charge of the project, could not be reached for comment.
The city of Charleston also is extending the adjacent Waterfront Park along the hotel property, with a marina and river walk that will make another 400 feet of property available for public access.
The authority's $44.5 million headquarters on Ports Authority Drive in Mount Pleasant will include 80,000 square feet of space on four floors with offices, meeting rooms, an exercise room, full-service cafeteria and wellness center. The project, designed and built by Choate Construction Co., will put the authority's management, port police and engineering staff — currently located at five sites — under one roof.
"I look forward to being in that new building and being with our people every day and being able to have lunch with them," Newsome said of the new site, which will house about 200 of the authority's roughly 570 employees. "We'll have a new camaraderie that we don't have here."