Dreamliner deliveries at Boeing South Carolina, already at low levels this summer, took another hit last week as Hurricane Florence approached the Carolinas coastline.
With the storm still hundreds of miles offshore, Boeing on Tuesday suspended operations at its North Charleston campus and flew six 787s to the aerospace giant's second Dreamliner plant in Everett, Wash.
The aerospace giant moved nearly a dozen more of the wide-body commercial planes into the local assembly plant or paint hangar, both of which have been built to withstand hurricane-force winds.
"No doubt 787 deliveries will be affected by this storm and will only add to the delivery issues," said analyst Uresh Sheth, who tracks Dreamliner production statistics on his All Things 787 website.
Supplier and financing issues have disrupted Dreamliner deliveries throughout the summer in North Charleston, with just one plane brought to a customer during the month of August.
American Airlines took delivery of a 787-9 on Aug. 28 — the first Dreamliner turned over to a North Charleston customer in more than a month, according to Sheth's statistics. Before that, low-cost Singapore airline Scoot took delivery of a 787-9 on July 26.
Scoot's Dreamliner was one of just three deliveries from North Charleston in July.
The Everett site brought seven twin-aisle passenger jets to customers in August — five more than the previous month — to give the aerospace giant eight total deliveries, matching its July total.
Boeing "continued to be plagued by supplier issues as well as apparent finance issues with Hainan Airlines, which has also added to the 787 delivery woes," Sheth said.
The supply problems include late seat and engine deliveries. Hainan, which has six Dreamliners parked at North Charleston and Everett, has asked Boeing to delay deliveries for an unspecified reason. Hainan parent NHA Group reported in April that its 2017 debt soared to $94 billion and the company has been selling assets, according to a report in the Financial Times newspaper.
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg downplayed the supplier problems during an investor event in California last week.
"There's nothing unusual there," Muilenburg said during the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference. "Seats have been a supply chain challenge for us for some time period."
Muilenburg said plans are still in place for next year's increase in Dreamliner production to 14 per month from the current 12, split between North Charleston and Everett.
"The 787 is performing exceptionally well for our customers and we’re continuing to gain orders," he said.
North Charleston and Everett would have to deliver a combined 48 Dreamliners during the last four months of 2018 to match last year's total of 136 deliveries. Sheth said that is "something that is achievable," but only if Boeing quickly overcomes the supplier issues creating a bottleneck along the flight line.
The company appears to have resolved similar issues on its most popular commercial plane — the 737 single-aisle jet. The company announced last week that it delivered 48 of the narrow bodies in August, rebounding from a six-year low 29 deliveries the previous month.
Dozens of 737s had been stacking up at the company's Renton, Wash., plant due to late arrival of fuselages and engines. Boeing told analysts that it brought in 600 mechanics from the Seattle region, including some who had recently retired from the aerospace firm, to help get the 737 program back on track.
Boeing this year increased 737 production to 52 per month, up from 47, and Muilenburg said the supply chain was slow to follow the ramp-up. He said monthly deliveries should exceed the production rate starting this fall.
"What we do see is a general supply chain pressure as we ramp up rates, and to me that's a great problem to have," he said. "It's the sign of a growing industry, and we're going to invest to make sure that our supply chain is healthy."
All told, Boeing delivered 64 commercial airplanes during August, bringing its total to 481 for the year.
Boeing also added 99 orders to its overall order book in August, bringing its year-to-date total to 658 orders. Nearly three-fourths of those orders are for 737s.
Dreamliner orders totaled eight in August and 99 through the first eight months of the year. Boeing has tallied 1,390 orders for its 787 family since the program started, with more than 650 remaining in the production backlog.