Huge wine bottling plant believed to be Gallo eyes big Upstate tract

FORT LAWN — A bottling, canning and distribution company believed to be affiliated with the Gallo wine empire wants to build a plant of more than 5 million square feet on a wooded, 630-acre tract on the edge of this tiny Chester County town where textile mills once flourished.

A spokeswoman for Ernest & Julio Gallo Winery said the Modesto, Calif.-based company has been reviewing its strategic options to meet global demand for its products, including exploring potential investment opportunities on the East Coast.

"Nothing is finalized at this stage, and we don’t have specifics at this time," Natalie Hoch Henderson said.

Code named "Project Magma," the project has been moving through the incentive phase at the county level, where Chester officials have given initial approval to a plan to allow the company to pay a set fee instead of property taxes, an arrangement commonly used throughout South Carolina to attract jobs.

The Post and Courier requested a resolution about the tax breaks, which was discussed during the open session of a public meeting earlier this month. The county required the newspaper to file a Freedom of Information Act request, which it said was forwarded to legal counsel Feb. 26.

The number of jobs and the investment amount for Project Magma have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Columbia led by Sen. Luke Rankin of Horry County have filed a bill that would attract and benefit wineries in South Carolina. In a report published on onlineChester.com this week, Sen. Mike Fanning of Fairfield acknowledged the work and "due diligence" underway in Fort Lawn while stressing that the deal hasn't been finalized.

“This could include the establishment of an industrial project that would bring significant investment and several hundred jobs over a period of time,'" said Fanning, whose co-sponsors of the winery bill include Sen. Hugh Leatherman of Florence. "The project would be internationally recognized, and considered to be an extremely clean operation with state-of-the-art production capabilities."

Plans filed by the S.C. Department of Commerce with the Army Corps of Engineers show a three-phased building approach with more than two dozen structures, with the largest containing 800,000 square feet of space.

Rail spurs will have to be built to tie into the Lancaster and Chester Railroad, which runs along S.C. Highway 9 on the north side of the property. Several rail lines also are slated on the interior of the property between the larger buildings for loading and unloading materials.

The property is behind two large textile plants once operated by the Springs family. They are now used for logistics and storage and employ a fraction of the workers who once toiled in the mills that proliferated throughout the Upstate. Most of them were mothballed as textile production moved to cheaper labor in foreign markets.

As part of the planned development, which touches the Catawba River, slightly more than an acre of freshwater wetlands and about 1½ miles of tributaries that carry water away from Fort Lawn toward the river will have to be filled and rerouted.

Residents' reaction

One of the main tributaries that will be disturbed runs under U.S. Highway 21 adjacent to Sandra McLain's house, which sits directly across from the proposed plant site.

She's all for new jobs coming to the area, but not at the expense of her view of a truck parking lot proposed across from her house and the prospect of flooding on her side of the road if the wetlands work is somehow botched.

"Having industry come into the area is a fabulous thing," she said. "People need to work. But we don't want a parking lot across the street from our front yard."

McLain forwarded her comments to the Army Corps of Engineers, which in February sent letters seeking public feedback from neighboring property owners. The federal permitting agency is involved because the project includes the realignment of streams and wetlands.

"There is nothing showing a buffer on the plans they sent us," McLain said from her front porch while staring at the site beyond her manicured yard. "Who wants to stand here and look at a parking lot. I want them to at least put in a 50-foot tree buffer over there."

Down the street from her house is Elmwood Cemetery, where generations of the town's residents are buried. It juts into the huge chunk of land being considered for the new plant, but it won't be disturbed.

Instead, the plant site will be built around it. A parking lot for 152 truck trailers is proposed along the graveyard's northern edge where a stream now exists in the woods while a couple of rail spurs will run behind the cemetery. A power substation could be built in one of two areas under consideration on the south side of Elmwood.

Most of the residents in the town that sprang up along a railroad don't work there.

Like Louise Case, who travels 20 miles north to Rock Hill for an office job; or Brandon Cooper, who drives about 15 minutes from the one-stoplight hamlet to do maintenance work at a nearby paper mill; or McLain, who leaves her tidy home in the tiny village of two restaurants, two gas stations and a roadside motel to go out of town for a building materials job.

They all say a new industry would bring new opportunities.

"It would be good for the area and help with unemployment," Case, the office worker, said while picking up a few items at discount shop Dollar General, the closest thing to a grocery store in the town.

Cooper would like to see more businesses and employment options in the town.

"The closest jobs are in Lancaster and Rock Hill," he said.

Potential 'boom'

Dan Rogers of Rock Hill believes it would be an economic shot in the arm to Fort Lawn.

"A lot of people from the surrounding areas would come here," he said while overseeing a yard sale for charity on the edge of town limits.

At the nearly 50-year-old Wagon Wheel restaurant, located in the center of the small town, owner Bill Nixon isn't hurting for business. A steady stream of customers dine in and take out orders throughout the day.

But he realizes what the new industry could do to the town's economy as well.

"I can't wait," the apron-clad Nixon said while taking a break from preparing orders in the kitchen.

He pointed first to the construction workers who will be building the plant and then the employees who will be working there, all as potential customers.

"It's going to be a big deal," Nixon said. "It's going to be a positive, but we know they come to the little towns because they know they can find affordable labor."

John Rumford, the former mayor who served for 10 years and once worked in the governor's office, said the proposed winery would have "a tremendous impact" on the area.

"It would be a real boon," Rumford said. "If this comes to be, it will be a tremendous addition to employment in our area."

Mayor Carlton Martin, who took over about a year ago, also said a new industry would bring more jobs and revenue to the town as people eat in local restaurants and shop in its handful of stores, but he also said he was told to keep his mouth shut about the prospect.

"They told us a plant was coming and to not mention much about it," Martin said.

Brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded the winery in 1933, producing about 178,000 gallons the first year. In 1943, the company moved bottling operations to Modesto from Los Angeles.

Over the years, the company acquired or invested in other wineries and vineyards, and in 1984 launched the Bartles & Jaymes wine coolers. The firm is now said to be the largest family-owned winery in the U.S.