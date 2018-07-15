How to save money on SC auto tax bills
People who move to South Carolina from other states — and there are lots of those — are often surprised to get property tax bills for their cars and trucks.
Many states don't assess such taxes. But for newcomers and long-timers alike, it's helpful to know a few things that can ease the cost of those "personal property tax" bills.
Like property taxes on homes, the tax bills for automobiles are based upon what the vehicles are worth and local property tax rates. For newly bought or leased vehicles, the tax bill is substantial, then declines as the vehicle ages and loses value.
As many South Carolinians know, there's one sure way to escape the high tax bill on a new purchase or lease. If the new vehicle is replacing an older one that's being traded-in, sold, donated or scrapped, the license tag can be transferred to the new vehicle.
Then, the tax on the new vehicle isn't due until the registration on the old tag is up for renewal. Someone who renews the tag on an older vehicle not long before trading it in for a new one can save hundreds of dollars.
Of course, the property tax bills will keep coming, but those bills might be incorrect, and they can be appealed.
When you get a property tax bill for a vehicle, take a close look at the value that's been assigned. That could be listed as the "appraisal" or the "fair market value."
You can't change the property tax rate, but you can challenge the value that's being taxed, and it's not that unusual for the value to be incorrect. A 2015 Post and Courier report laid out the flaws in detail.
In one example from that story, a Summerville resident got a $630 tax bill, based on her car being valued at $31,000. She appealed, Dorchester County reduced the taxable value of her car to $17,170, and her tax bill dropped to $349.
In another case, a Charleston man who bought a car from a dealership for $15,000 found out that the state's pricing guide said it was worth $20,000. That would have resulted in his tax bill being 33 percent higher than it should have been
The vehicle tax values come from auto price guides purchased by the state, which the public isn't allowed to see.
The rules for appealing a vehicle's value aren't standardized, so you'll need to check with the auditor in your county to see what's needed to show proof of value. With vehicles purchased recently from a dealership, a bill of sale could be all you need.
There's also a discount for vehicles with high mileage, which typically reduces a tax bill by 10 percent to 15 percent. To qualify, you must apply before the tax bill is due, and apply every year, for vehicles up to 15 years old.
The threshold for high mileage is set by the state, and it's based on model years. For example, this year a 2012 vehicle with more than 100,000 miles on it would qualify, as would a 2018 model with more than 15,000 miles.
Once a vehicle is a certain age, it doesn't matter what they are worth. South Carolina requires every vehicle to be taxed as if it's worth just $50, if the vehicle is at least 15 years old at the start of the tax year.
That's very handy for people who own valuable classic cars.
Reach David Slade at 843-937-5552. Follow him on Twitter @DSladeNews.