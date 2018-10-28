Holiday travelers who haven't booked their airline tickets should act soon, experts say.
Domestic flight prices from Charleston International are averaging about $279 round-trip for Thanksgiving, and prices from U.S. cities to the Lowcountry are slightly lower, about $265, according to data from the travel booking site Hopper. That's below than the nationwide average of $321 round-trip.
But those prices are likely to climb at the start of November, said Patrick Surry, chief data scientist for Hopper.
"Don't procrastinate," Surry said. "It's very rare to see a last-minute discount, especially for Thanksgiving flights."
Those who do put off buying, he said, are likely to pay up: Last year, prices from Charleston climbed by about $8 a day for the last two weeks before travel.
What's more, airfares could be less predictable this holiday season and beyond. Facing a surge in fuel costs, the major carriers have recently warned consumers of rising ticket prices, decreased capacity and the cancellation of unprofitable flights.
In the third quarter, American Airlines reported it had recovered just about 40 percent of the fuel price increase by raising fares.
United and Delta have had more success in passing the cost increase on to consumers: United said it more than compensated for the fuel price hike with increased revenue, and Delta reported making up for about 85 percent of the cost by increasing prices for passengers.
According to the travel site Hipmunk, the prime days to buy holiday flights have already passed. Its analysis estimated that booking the week of Oct. 1 for Thanksgiving could have saved travelers an average of 23 percent on fares.
But to still save, Hipmunk recommends setting fare alerts for target flight times and dates, particularly when traveling through small airports. Alerts can be set through tools like Google Flights which will ping email updates whenever a flagged fare fluctuates.
Thanksgiving prices tend to be high, even in advance, Surry said, because there is such a narrow window in which most people like to travel.
One of the best ways to save, he said, is to be flexible with dates, whenever possible. It might sound convenient to leave the evening before Thanksgiving and return Sunday afternoon, but that's what most travelers want to do, too.
To score the best fares, people flying out of Charleston should leave Thanksgiving morning and take a few extra days off before returning the following Wednesday, Surry said.
Travelers flying into Charleston for the holiday would have to book a longer trip to get the best price. Flying on Monday, Nov. 19 and returning the following Wednesday saves the most cash, but the next best option is flying in on Thanksgiving day.
Christmas offers a wider window, but higher average fares. From Charleston, flights are averaging around $310 round-trip, Hopper found.
Average holiday prices are slightly higher out of Columbia and Myrtle Beach, according to the site. Thanksgiving flights from Columbia are averaging about $333 round-trip and Christmas, $340.
At Myrtle Beach, Thanksgiving averages are just slightly higher than Charleston, $296, but Christmas flights from Myrtle Beach are hovering around $378.
Travelers can also secure some savings by packing light. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United and JetBlue all recently raised prices for checked bags.
Despite that, Hopper found that the cheapest fares this year, which dip below $300 round-trip, are lower than the cheapest fares in 2017, which averaged around $315.
The bottom line, Surry said, it to act quickly. Halloween, if possible, should be a strict deadline for booking holiday flights.