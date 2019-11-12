South Carolinians jetting off for the holidays will pay less for fares this year, and Charleston travelers will see the best deals, experts say.

For both Thanksgiving and Christmas, Charleston International has the lowest average prices for roundtrip domestic tickets, according to an analysis from the travel booking site Hopper.

The average "good deal" from Charleston — meaning fares that don't include upgrades like first-class seats or very last-minute sales — will be about $242 for Thanksgiving trips, down more than 7 percent from last year, the site found.

Around Christmas, average domestic fares from Charleston dropped even more, by about 10 percent to $313 for a roundtrip ticket.

Of South Carolina's four largest airports, Columbia has the highest average fares, followed by Myrtle Beach and then Greenville. Average holiday fares at all the airports were down, though, except for Thanksgiving ticket prices out of Myrtle Beach, which crept up 3 percent to $261.

Prices for international roundtrip fares went down at all four airports, too. From Charleston, Thanksgiving fares out of the country will average about $744 and for Christmas, $1,127.

Travelers have continued to see lower fares at Charleston's airport as the list of airlines and destinations has grown. In 2018, fares at the airport reached their lowest average rate in nearly 25 years.

The best days to buy for Thanksgiving travel have already passed, according to Hopper's analysis. The final chance to see savings was likely late last week, with prices getting incrementally higher as Turkey Day nears.

But procrastinators may have a window: According to another flight price tracking site, Hipmunk, fares tend to dip at the beginning of November before rising sharply in the two weeks before Thanksgiving. (That's very close — this Thursday, Nov. 14, is the two-week mark.)

Travelers looking for flight deals around Christmas still have time. Hopper predicts the last day to get a deal will be Dec. 8.

For those hoping for last-minute discounts, Hipmunk found that prices sometimes dip in the two-week window before Christmas but spike again the week before.

Leaving the Sunday or Monday before Thanksgiving will yield the best deals, according to Hopper. Departing on either day could save travelers up to 23 percent on fares compared to the two days before the holiday, which tend to be the most popular.

Flying on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day could save as much as 30 percent off fares, but the next best day is that Monday, Dec. 23, Hopper found.

For people jetting out of the country, leaving on Christmas Day will cut fares by about a quarter.

Travelers flying into Charleston for a holiday vacation will likely see some of the highest fares this year.

In its "When to Go" analysis for 2019, Hipmunk found that the most expensive time to fly to Charleston was in November. That's a pretty common trend, the site found. Of the 60 U.S. airports analyzed, about 63 percent had peak prices in either November or December.

Airfare tracking sites have also predicted that "Travel Deal Tuesday" will be bigger this year. This will be the third time that the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has joined deal days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday in offering 24-hour discounts to consumers.

Demand for bookings in early December is typically low. Most travelers have booked holiday flights but aren't planning for the next year's vacations yet.

But as the new deal day grows in popularity, travelers are booking more flights, and airlines have an incentive to post better deals, said Hayley Berg, an economist with Hopper.

The day won't necessarily offer any deals for domestic flights to this year's family Christmas. Travel Deal Tuesday is best for people booking international vacations in advance. Roundtrip deals to popular destinations like Paris, Tokyo and Amsterdam have been predicted.