How SC's tourism stats compared to the rest of the US during COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic made the past year a devastating one for tourism in South Carolina.

What at last count had grown into a nearly $24 billion industry for the state was reduced by nearly half, shrinking its economic impact to the size it was around the early 2000s.

But the same can be said for the entire U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to avoid major losses, so the question state tourism boosters have asked throughout the year is how to get South Carolina more than its fair share of the shrunken travel market.

Some of the state's tourism figures for 2020, when put up against nationwide numbers, show the Palmetto State has a slight edge.

Every month since the start of the pandemic, South Carolina's hotels have filled more rooms than the national average. The largest gulf between the two — a 10 percent advantage to the state — was in June, when officials were hopeful the industry would recover more quickly than they'd expected.

That didn't happen. Instead, coronavirus case numbers rose not long after the hotel figures did, and travel demand slowed again as some states started warning residents against visiting places like Myrtle Beach, which was linked to several outbreaks.

Still, the national average didn't catch up to the state's rates. They were closest in August, when two-tenths of a percent separated the numbers, and the figures have stayed within a couple percentage points since then.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The rates charged per hotel and the average revenue per room are lower for South Carolina than the national average, but the decline this year for those figures wasn't as bad for the Palmetto State.

A key hotel metric called "revenue per available room" has dropped 46 percent for the U.S. overall compared to South Carolina's 40 percent decline.

Some of the most closely watched numbers are related to hospitality jobs, which have been lost at higher percentages than any other industry in the U.S. this year. A recent U.S. Travel Association analysis found that about 35 percent of all pandemic-related job losses were in the hospitality sector.

In March and April, nearly half the nation's leisure and hospitality jobs were lost. Since then, nearly 4.9 million positions have been added back, per the U.S. Travel Association report. A fifth of the sector's pre-pandemic jobs are still missing.

The share of leisure and hospitality jobs lost in South Carolina was smaller than that as of November, around 15 percent.

Heading into the new year, South Carolina's visitor sector will try to play to its social distancing-friendly strengths by promoting golf, beaches and other outdoor attractions. The relative small size of the state's major cities will also likely play to its advantage as travelers continue to seek out places to visit that feel less urban or densely populated.

Money has been set aside to help the state in its goal to recapture tourism revenue at a faster pace than the rest of the country. About $20 million in coronavirus relief funds from the state were awarded to the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism to pay for promotional materials and to give to destination marketing organizations in Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Greenville and Hilton Head.

Another $3 million for tourism marketing, matched with the same amount in local funds, was recently awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Commerce.