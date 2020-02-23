How SC plans to use one of its most famous voices to draw tourists this year

One of South Carolina's biggest industries has a new voice.
Hootie & The Blowfish frontman and country artist Darius Rucker signed on as an "official ambassador of South Carolina tourism," it was announced last week.
But it's not another charity gig for the Charleston native. The S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is covering the cost of the contract, which was announced last week at the kickoff of the state's annual tourism conference.
The agency says it's paying $500,000 for the deal.
The fee covers the rights to use Rucker's name, image, voice and music in promotional materials for the 2020 calendar year, including TV commercials, digital and print advertising, social media posts and online stories.
Rucker will also make appearances at key tourism-related events throughout the year, such as the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island, according to PRT.
Recruiting a local celebrity as pitchman is new for South Carolina, but it's a tactic that tourism boosters elsewhere have tried before.
In 2015, Visit Florida paid the rapper Pitbull $1 million to serve as its tourism ambassador for 12 months. That sum included the use of his name and image, several promotional appearances, social media posts and production of a "Sexy Beaches" music video featuring footage from the Sunshine State.
In New York City, pop singer Taylor Swift, who was born in Pennsylvania and lives in Nashville, was named as a tourism ambassador in 2014 after she released her single "Welcome to New York."
Both of those hires drew some ire — Pitbull's for the terms of the contract and Swift's because she isn't a native New Yorker. But Simon Hudson, a tourism marketing researcher at the University of South Carolina, said he thinks Rucker is a "perfect fit" for the Palmetto State.
Hudson said the move aligns with a recommendation he made a few years ago in a study that looked at ways to attract more African American visitors to the state. He had suggested naming influential African Americans as ambassadors.
Duane Parrish, the state's tourism director, said it was important that Rucker isn't just a South Carolina native.
"Not only is he from here, he still lives here," Parrish said just after Rucker gave a surprise seven-song concert Monday at the annual Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel, held this year in Myrtle Beach.
Between tunes, Rucker told the crowd he was "honored to promote the state he loves more than anything."
For years, Rucker has shone a light on his home state through his music. He titled his 2010 solo album "Charleston, SC 1966," and he filmed the music video for the hit single "Come Back Song" in the Holy City. Hudson of USC said he showed that footage at an international conference when he was discussing the influence of music on tourism.
"He's been promoting South Carolina onstage for years," Parrish said. "We're just formalizing it."
The seeds of the PRT deal were planted when Hootie & The Blowfish and the regional tourism marketing group Visit Myrtle Beach worked together last year, he said.
That partnership sought to capitalize on the band's reunion and the release of its first studio album in 15 years by having Hootie show footage of the Grand Strand on its tour.
The videos played at 47 different tour stops, many of which were Myrtle Beach's "dream spots" for advertising, said Karen Riordan, CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach.
Riordan said the collaboration came together quickly since the quartet and the city already had a relationship.
Every spring, Hootie hosts "Monday After the Masters," a celebrity pro-am golf tournament now held in the Myrtle Beach area. It started out in 1994 as a small fundraiser on Kiawah Island but has since grown to become one of the largest charitable events of its kind in the country.
An avid golfer himself, Rucker's affinity for the sport was one of the reasons the ambassadorship seemed like the right fit for PRT, Parrish said.
For decades, golf has been one of the promotional pillars of South Carolina tourism, and Rucker is already a name in the game. Last year, the PGA made him a brand ambassador.
His new year-long deal with the state tourism agency isn't associated with Hootie. Rucker will be touring solo this year and performing many of his country hits. As part of the contract, 30-second commercials promoting South Carolina tourism will be shown at several of his shows.
In one of his first acts as 2020 ambassador, Rucker and his acoustic guitar graced the cover of the new statewide vacation guide. An accompanying feature story plays off a lyric from his 2017 single, "For the First Time."
The song is about taking a chance on a new romantic relationship, but the state's tourism marketers are posing the line, "When was the last time you did something for the first time?" to potential visitors.
In the piece, Rucker gives some travel recommendations.
For barbecue, he picked Rodney Scott's in downtown Charleston. For golf, Rucker gave a nod to the beachfront courses at Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms.
And of all the state's beaches, he pointed to the Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island as being the best for relaxing walks. Both are "close to home," Rucker said.
Riordan of Myrtle Beach said she thinks working with Rucker resonates because talking about why he loves South Carolina is something that comes naturally.
"It isn't a plug," she said. "It's just him being him."