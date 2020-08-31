How Santee Cooper and electric co-op customers will get their SC nuclear plant refunds

Santee Cooper ratepayers who called for refunds in the aftermath of the utility’s botched effort to expand a nuclear power plant will have to wait just a few more months to get them.

And for many, the money won’t come in the form of a check.

A judge in July approved a $520 million settlement for Santee Cooper’s current and former electric ratepayers, money that will partially repay what those customers were charged to finance the ambitious expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County. That $9 billion project was abandoned in July 2017 by Santee Cooper and its partner, South Carolina Electric & Gas, after years of budget overruns, supply chain dysfunction and missed construction deadlines.

But it could take up to four more months for the first round of refunds — worth about $300 million after attorneys’ fees, taxes and postage costs are taken out — to be divvied up and distributed among Santee Cooper’s customers, including South Carolinians who purchase the state-owned utility’s power through one of the state’s 20 electric cooperatives.

Customers can expect to receive the money in December. That timeline was finalized Monday afternoon as the deadline for appeals to the settlement expired.

Those customers have unwittingly paid about $6.50 a month for the project on their residential power bills. Despite the settlement, that nuclear surcharge will continue for the next dozen years as the utility pays off the failed project. The fiasco has led for calls to sell or restructure Santee Cooper to protect its ratepayers from future business stumbles.

A court-appointed claims administrator has been tasked with tracking down Santee Cooper’s current and former customers and calculating how much each should get in refunds, based on how much they paid into the failed nuclear venture.

A homeowner who paid a hefty Santee Cooper electric bill for the entire duration of the project, for example, can expect a bigger refund than a customer who rented an apartment in the utility’s service territory for a few years and moved away.

The refund amounts could vary wildly, as they did in the separate, $200 million settlement SCE&G reached with its ratepayers over the V.C. Summer project.

The first round of those refunds —worth about $60 million — were mailed last year. Some SCE&G customers got checks worth more than $100. But many got less than $1, prompting widespread social media mockery of checks that weren’t worth the stamps it took to mail them.

The attorneys who negotiated the V.C. Summer settlements have learned their lesson this time around.

According to the terms of the Santee Cooper settlement, customers whose refund checks are worth less than $25 will get a rate credit on their next power bill instead of a cash refund. That move saves postage costs and the hassle of cashing a small check, attorney Jay Ward said.

Customers whose refunds are worth at least $25 will get a check. So will former customers who have no need for a rate credit. Ratepayers won’t need to do anything to get the money.

Since the settlement was finalized Monday, Santee Cooper and the electric cooperatives have a month to provide their customers’ usage data and contact information to the claims administrator, a Kansas-based company called Epiq.

Epiq will then have a month to calculate the refund each customer should receive. Then, Epiq and the utilities will have two months to distribute the checks. Based on that timeline, the latest customers would get the money is late December.

Customers are scheduled to receive another round of refunds worth about $135 million in 2022. That’s because Santee Cooper decided to split up its payments into installments rather than one lump sum.