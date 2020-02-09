How debt and an aborted deal doomed Earth Fare

Earth Fare started peddling its natural and organic foods in South Carolina more than two decades ago.

Its exit won’t take nearly as long.

The niche grocer, which filed for bankruptcy protection last week, a day after it announced it's shutting down, expects to wrap up its soup-to-nuts liquidation in short order.

Chuck Goad, the newly appointed chief restructuring officer of the North Carolina-based chain, provided the accelerated timeline in a court filing last week. The closeout sales at the remaining stores, including two in Charleston area and four others in South Carolina, “will take less than a month to complete” given the perishable nature of the inventory, he predicted.

By moving quickly, Goad added, Earth Fare is looking to maximize the amount of revenue it can bring in while keeping expenses to a minimum.

Many shoppers were stunned by the retailer's seemingly abrupt downfall. But behind the scenes, the financial woes at the company were simmering for several years before boiling over and creating a hot mess about two weeks ago.

Earth Fare was a child of the mid-1970s, a self-described "modest natural food store" operated as Dinner for the Earth. It switched names in 1994.

Over the years, the company built a “leading reputation,” according to Goad, by offering “a carefully curated selection … guided by a unique food philosophy that ensures the cleanest assortment and the highest quality standards in the industry.”

At its peak, Earth Fare was in 10 states with 50 midsize specialty supermarkets that stocked 18,500 different items and rang up $465 million in annual sales, for an average of $9.3 million. It also competed with a fast-rising crop of rivals, from Amazon-owned Whole Foods to Fresh Market.

Goad said Earth Fare's growth plan hinged on a broad-based and capital-intensive strategy that included more to-go family meal options, a shopper loyalty program, an online sales campaign and new store layouts with wider aisles and other upgrades.

It worked — up to a point.

“These efforts improved Earth Fare’s appearance, efficiencies, profitability and customer relations," Goad said.

But they didn't come cheap. Earth Fare has borrowed nearly $70 million since 2012, secured by its real estate leases, inventory, fixtures and other collateral. About $63 million remained unpaid as of last week.

The privately held company has been grappling with its debt since at least 2017, mostly in private. Its banks have restructured their loan terms and extended repayment deadlines at least twice over the last three years. The changes required the private-equity firm that bought a majority stake in Earth Fare in 2013 to pony up $24 million in fresh capital.

Goad blamed the "strain on liquidity" on several factors, namely expansion-related expenses, the financial drain from the money-losing stores and the hefty investments that were required to bring older brick-and-mortar locations up to snuff.

The debt crisis escalated less than a year ago, when Earth Fare brought in a hired gun. Piper Jaffray & Co. contacted about 90 prospects in April, resulting in three proposals. Earth Fare passed on the offers after determining none would solve its financial burden.

The grocer then retained an investment bank to explore "strategic transactions," namely a sale. Deutsche Bank Securities reached out to 41 potential buyers by mid-2019.

The marketing pitch produced just one informal offer in November for "a significant portion" of Earth Fare’s assets that Goad said would allow the retailer to remain in business. The bidder has not been identified.

While those negotiations were ramping up, Earth Fare pulled the trigger on its plan of last resort. It hired a team of lawyers to prepare for a bankruptcy filing.

It would need them.

Earth Fare was able to buy time and stave off insolvency by closing five underperforming stores in December. The cost-cutting move gave the teetering retailer breathing room "to continue canvassing the market" for buyers or investors, Goad said.

The sole bright spot was the loose deal the investment bankers brought to the table in November. In an informal term sheet dated Jan, 8, the tire-kicker offered to acquire 33 stores for an undisclosed price.

Goad said Earth Fare officials met with the bidder "in hopes of finalizing" a definitive and legally binding agreement on Jan. 28.

Their hopes were quickly dashed. The deal collapsed within 24 hours. Goad didn't elaborate, saying only that the prospective buyer "was no longer interested in any transaction" that would maintain Earth Fare "as a going concern."

The grocer broke the news to its 3,300-plus employees that it would be turning off the lights for good after a 45-year run. In a formality, Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday to keep the banks and other bill collectors at bay.

The grocer said its decision to shut down "was not entered into lightly," and it has vowed to continue seeking "suitors for our stores."

The bankruptcy proceedings kicked off Thursday in Delaware. It wouldn't be a shock if the suitor that jilted Earth Fare a couple of weeks ago was in the room in hopes of rekindling its interest. At a closeout price, of course.