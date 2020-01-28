COLUMBIA — The Columbia airport is looking to e-commerce as it develops 500 acres of surrounding property.

Columbia Metropolitan is already home to a major UPS hub and FedEx shipping operations, as well as sitting 15 minutes from an Amazon fulfillment center. It hopes to build on that existing industry presence to increase the cargo shipping business that takes to the skies around the Capital City.

“It’s not going away any time soon,” airport director Michael Gula said of online retail and business-to-business ordering.

The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau estimate e-commerce made up 11.2 percent of total retail sales in the third quarter of 2019, a percentage that has been on the rise. Third-quarter e-commerce retail rose by 16.9 percent when compared to the same quarter in 2018, amounting to $154.5 billion in sales. The numbers do not include purchases by businesses.

The airport board has seen the success of warehouse distribution centers at another industrial park, one exit away in Lexington County, and chose to open up its land for similar development.

“We’re in an explosive e-commerce environment right now,” said Kevin Werner, co-founder of Magnus Development Partners, the Columbia firm charged with developing the airport's acreage.

And he says the airport's air cargo operations, combined with its location near the crossroads of Interstates 26 and 77, make it an ideal site.

Magnus, which also has built and leased 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space in the Lexington County Industrial Park, will copy its model of building custom warehouses and those built speculatively in hopes of luring a future tenant at the airport property.

Werner said Lexington has attracted regional distribution centers that ship within a 200-mile radius, including a liquor distributor, a power tool company and an educational supply company.

"Warehouse (space) is being absorbed at a record pace," he said, with the most popular size being 40,000- to 80,000-square-foot spaces.

Werner expects the airport site will attract distribution centers with a broader regional and national reach for companies that need to ship items overnight for next-day delivery.

Gula said developers have approached the airport before asking when land might be made available, which he believes speaks to demand.

And cargo shipped through Columbia Metropolitan Airport rose sharply in 2019 to 76,194 tons, an 11 percent increase over 2018 and up 22 percent from five years ago.

By comparison, Charleston International Airport handled about 47,976 tons of cargo in 2019, according to its operations report.

Greenville's airport handled 57,309 tons of cargo in 2019. In September, the airport opened a new $33 million, 110,000 square-foot air cargo facility to increase its freight capacity.

Development of the 500 acres will be done in several phases with the first phase encompassing 250 acres. The airport received a $35,000 grant from Lexington County to start clearing, grading, soil testing and other initial measures.

Though the focus is on e-commerce, Gula said the airport would also like to attract another hotel with a small, 120-person conference center for business travelers.

On the industrial side, Magnus expects to start construction on the first buildings this summer.

"We're just letting people know we’re open for business," Gula said.